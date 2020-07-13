Lea Michele has posted a tribute to both Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith in the wake of the discovery of Rivera’s body on what is the seventh anniversary of Monteith’s death.
Naya was confirmed dead at the age of 33 today (July 13, 2020).
Lea shared three photos with no captions to Instagram Stories: Cory holding a bouquet of flowers while standing on a bridge in Central Park, a solo image of Naya and the third photo of Lea, Naya, and others sitting on a bench on a pier overlooking the beach.
Naya’s former co-stars, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Alex Newell, Kristin Chenoweth, Damian McGinty, Max Adler, Josh Sussman, Iqbal Theba, Vanessa Lengies, Dean Geyer, Jenna Ushkowitz, Becca Tobin, all paid tribute to her on social media following confirmation of her death.
This post will be updated as more tributes come in.
