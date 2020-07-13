Lea Michele has posted a tribute to both Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith in the wake of the discovery of Rivera’s body on what is the seventh anniversary of Monteith’s death.

Naya was confirmed dead at the age of 33 today (July 13, 2020).

Lea shared three photos with no captions to Instagram Stories: Cory holding a bouquet of flowers while standing on a bridge in Central Park, a solo image of Naya and the third photo of Lea, Naya, and others sitting on a bench on a pier overlooking the beach.

Naya’s former co-stars, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Alex Newell, Kristin Chenoweth, Damian McGinty, Max Adler, Josh Sussman, Iqbal Theba, Vanessa Lengies, Dean Geyer, Jenna Ushkowitz, Becca Tobin, all paid tribute to her on social media following confirmation of her death.

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you. pic.twitter.com/CFNmwgtSva — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 13, 2020

Just unbelievable. Grateful to have known you and worked with you and your talent. RIP Naya. ❤️ — Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) July 13, 2020

💔😭😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭 — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 13, 2020

💔 Naya, you will be missed so much. 😞 — Josh Sussman (@JoshSussman) July 13, 2020

So much grief today. Grateful for our love and connection. Holding everyone tight. Family for lifetimes. — Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 13, 2020

Naya was an extremely talented performer that i got the pleasure of working with. The only thing that rivaled her acting abilities, was her incredible voice. I am extremely saddened to hear the news about someone who had such a positive impact on so many peoples lives. 😢 — dean geyer (@geyerdean) July 13, 2020

This post will be updated as more tributes come in.

