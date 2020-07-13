Socialite Life
Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Alex Newell, Jane Lynch Among Glee Co-Stars Paying Tribute to Naya Rivera
Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Alex Newell, Jane Lynch Among Glee Co-Stars Paying Tribute to Naya Rivera

July 13, 2020
Lea Michele has posted a tribute to both Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith in the wake of the discovery of Rivera’s body on what is the seventh anniversary of Monteith’s death.

Naya was confirmed dead at the age of 33 today (July 13, 2020).

Lea shared three photos with no captions to Instagram Stories: Cory holding a bouquet of flowers while standing on a bridge in Central Park, a solo image of Naya and the third photo of Lea, Naya, and others sitting on a bench on a pier overlooking the beach.

Photo via Lea Michele/Instagram
Photo via Lea Michele/Instagram
Photo via Lea Michele/Instagram

Naya’s former co-stars, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Alex Newell, Kristin Chenoweth, Damian McGinty, Max Adler, Josh Sussman, Iqbal Theba, Vanessa Lengies, Dean Geyer, Jenna Ushkowitz, Becca Tobin, all paid tribute to her on social media following confirmation of her death.

My heart is broken.. I truly had soo much fun filming this little segment… we both clearly didn’t wanna be there but made the most of it! Naya was truly a star.. one day as I was coming out of hair and make up I saw her sitting at base camp and she said “Alex… when you go on tour can you please say ‘everybody say heeeyy Ms. Newell’’ just for me!” I said absolutely we laughed and had a short little convo about life and music.. I’ll cherish that moment for ever!! I watched her preform with such power, brilliance, and honesty.. While being a light as a person! The love she had for her family and friends was always clear! She will truly be missed! Josey you are loved by all the people who love your mother! My thoughts and prayers are with her family! Rest Sweet Angel..

There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but… Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.

Naya was insanely talented, breathtakingly gorgeous, and one of the wittiest people I’ve ever met, but the legacy she left behind for me is her kindness. I joined the cast of Glee in the third season and as the newcomer, I was intimidated and terrified. The cast was already such a tight-knit group who had been working incredibly hard together for over three years to make it a hit show and I never expected any of them to have time for me. To my surprise, Naya, one of the most beloved by the rest of the cast (and the entire world), showed me instant warmth and kindness. She invited me to parties and gatherings and was always there to give advice. She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl’s entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy. ❤️

This post will be updated as more tributes come in.

