Published by

OK Magazine

Lea Michele poked fun at the haters in a recent TikTok, after a strange rumor that she couldn’t read swept the Internet.

The video featured audio from a clip of Kim Kardashian having a panic attack in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as Michele lip-synced the dialogue, “It’s amazing, but wait, can you talk for a sec?”

The text, “Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok” was written across the video.

@leamichele/tiktok

Fans immediately caught onto the joke, with one commenting, “Lea Michele wins the internet today 😂,” and another adding, “This just made me like you 100% more.”

LEA MICHELE REVEALS SHE COULD HAVE USED ‘A LITTLE SOFTENING’ AFTER THE SINGER WAS CALLED OUT FOR ALLEGEDLY ‘BULLYING’ CAST MEMBERS ON ‘GLEE’

“THE CAPTION BEING ‘lol😉🤪😌’ IS SO FUNNY FOR SOME REASON😭,” a third wrote.

mega

However, many of her followers played along with the joke, spelling out their comments to theactress in emojis so that she would allegedly be able to understand them.

LEA MICHELE, BEANIE FELDSTEIN & MORE STARS CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF CODE (RED) TO FIGHT COVID-19 WITH A NIGHT OUT ON BROADWAY

One replied, “I LOVE” followed by an eye and heart emoji, while another spelled out the word “beauty” with a bee, a finger pointing to represent “you” and a cup of tea.

mega

This comes as the Spring Awakening star continues to face backlash over her alleged cruel, bullying on the set of Glee. On Tuesday, October 12, former costar Chris Colfer made it clear he would not be watching Michele take the stage for Funny Girl on Broadway.

The snub occurred when Colfer sat down for an interview with Sirius XM host Michelle Collins, who asked him to go with her to see the show later that night.

“Oh no, are you seeing Funny Girl?” he replied, before continuing sarcastically, “My day suddenly just got so full … I can be triggered at home.”

Her October debut marked her return to the stage since being accused of allegedly racist microaggressions and bullying by several of her costars.

“Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget,” Glee alum Samantha Ware wrote in a deleted 2020 tweet. “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘sh*t in my wig!'”

Glee star Heather Morris later backed her up, referring to Michele as unpleasant and “disrespectful” to others.