Socialite Life
Now Reading
Liam Payne Engaged to Model Maya Henry
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Liam Payne Engaged to Model Maya Henry

by
August 28, 2020
Liam Payne and Maya Henry The Business of Fashion Presents VOICES 2019 ‚Äî Gala Dinner
Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Liam Payne is engaged to 20-year-old model Maya Henry. The couple has been dating for two years.

Payne, 26, and Henry were spotted on Thursday evening in London where the model was snapped sporting a massive diamond ring said to be worth $3.9 million.

The couple were reported to have split due to their busy schedules in February, but insiders subsequently insisted that was not the case and that they decided to step away from social media and keep their romance more low-key.

View this post on Instagram

kissypooo😘

A post shared by Maya (@maya_henry) on

Liam previously hailed Maya – who he’d met when she was a fan of One Direction as a teenager – as his “best friend.”

See Also
Kim Kardashian on ason Flom's Wrongful Conviction podcast
Saint Kim Kardashian Works to Free Another Convicted Felon

READ MORE: Check Out More Liam Payne News

He gushed: “I’ve found someone who’s genuinely my best friend.”

“She’s just so relaxed about everything and someone who’s completely got your back with everything is just the wildest thing. I don’t think I’ve ever really experienced that before in someone so it’s quite a wonder to watch actually.”

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Mean Girls gets the Honest Trailers treatment. WATCH! [OMG BLOG]

★ NBA star Chris Webber fights back tears in a powerful statement after NBA players strike in protest of racial injustice. [Towleroad]

★ Bella, the rarely seen daughter of Tom Cruise, shares a selfie. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Kate Winslet talks choreographing sex scene with Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite. [Curt and Frank]

Naomi Osaka withdrew from Cincy, joining sports protests against racial injustice and police brutality. [Kenneth in the 212]

SJP continues going into work at her shoe shop. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jessica Simpson hasn’t wanted to drink at all during the pandemic: “That’s a big blessing.” [Celebitchy]

Madonna‘s once-gorgeous ex, model Tony Ward, goes full QAnon. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X