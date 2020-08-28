Liam Payne Engaged to Model Maya Henry

Liam Payne is engaged to 20-year-old model Maya Henry. The couple has been dating for two years.
Payne, 26, and Henry were spotted on Thursday evening in London where the model was snapped sporting a massive diamond ring said to be worth $3.9 million.
The couple were reported to have split due to their busy schedules in February, but insiders subsequently insisted that was not the case and that they decided to step away from social media and keep their romance more low-key.
Liam previously hailed Maya – who he’d met when she was a fan of One Direction as a teenager – as his “best friend.”
He gushed: “I’ve found someone who’s genuinely my best friend.”
“She’s just so relaxed about everything and someone who’s completely got your back with everything is just the wildest thing. I don’t think I’ve ever really experienced that before in someone so it’s quite a wonder to watch actually.”
