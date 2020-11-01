Socialite Life
Lil Nas X and Lizzo Won Halloween — PHOTOS
Lil Nas X and Lizzo Won Halloween — PHOTOS

November 1, 2020
Lil Nas X and Lizzo Won Halloween
There are those who go put on a cowboy hat for Halloween and call themselves a cowboy and then there are those who GO for it.

Lil Nas X is definitely the later. The “Old Town Road” rapper donned the pink-and-white giraffe print jumpsuit, green pumps and Nicki’s iconic two-tone wig from her “Superbass” music video. He posted the pics to social media with the caption, “NAS MARAJ!!!”

NAS MARAJ 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾

Meanwhile, singer Lizzo, went political. Lizzo dressed up as the fly on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate, completing the look with “Vote” pins and a pair of wings. Naturally, her caption was “FLYYYYY AF!” Lizzo shared some hilarious videos to go with the costume.

FLYYYYY AF ! 😎 #halloween2020

now THATS some wet ass pussy 💦💦💦

….aaaaand we just gettin started. #halloween2020

