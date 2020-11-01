Lil Nas X and Lizzo Won Halloween

There are those who go put on a cowboy hat for Halloween and call themselves a cowboy and then there are those who GO for it.

Lil Nas X is definitely the later. The “Old Town Road” rapper donned the pink-and-white giraffe print jumpsuit, green pumps and Nicki’s iconic two-tone wig from her “Superbass” music video. He posted the pics to social media with the caption, “NAS MARAJ!!!”

Meanwhile, singer Lizzo, went political. Lizzo dressed up as the fly on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate, completing the look with “Vote” pins and a pair of wings. Naturally, her caption was “FLYYYYY AF!” Lizzo shared some hilarious videos to go with the costume.