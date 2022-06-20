Lil Nas X, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tyson Beckford, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

In bed with Lil Nas X, Cristiano Ronaldo works it, Tyson Beckford shows off that smile, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Luke Evans

Jai Rodriguez

Jesus Luz

Pierson Fodé

Chris Salvatore

Evan Mock

Scott Eastwood

Cody Simpson

Chad White

Tyson Beckford

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lil Nas X

THE LATEST ON SL