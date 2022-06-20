Socialite Life
Chris Evans would love to reprise his Fantastic Four superhero role
Chris Evans would love to reprise his Fantastic Four superhero role

June 20, 2022

BANG Showbiz English

Chris Evans admits reprising his role as Johnny Storm in ‘Fantastic Four’ would be an “easier sell” than playing Captain America again.

The 41-year-old actor played the Human Torch aka Johnny Storm in 2005’s ‘Fantastic Four’, and its sequel ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’, and he would love for the Marvel superhero to make a comeback as he doesn’t believe the character has had his “day” yet.

He told MTV News: “God, wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be great?

“No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren’t they doing something now with ‘Fantastic Four’?”

The ‘Lightyear’ star starred as Captain America in a whole host of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including 2011’s ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’, 2014’s ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, and 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, as well as several ‘Avengers’ ensemble movies, the last being 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

He added: “I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows.”

Last year, Chris shot down a rumour he was set to return as Captain America.

He simply responded: “News to me.”

Chris also previously shared his excitement to have the “freedom” to pursue other parts.

He said: “I absolutely loved my time with Marvel; I already miss it, but there’s no denying that it is very exciting to just have complete freedom to pursue whatever my creative appetite wants.”

