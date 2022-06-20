Sam Asghari ‘hopes to become an action hero’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Sam Asghari dreams of becoming a movie action hero.

The 28-year-old star has recently sent taped auditions to Marvel Studios and Sam – who was born in Tehran, Iran – is determined to become a “positive role model for young Persian men”.

A source close to Sam – who recently married pop star Britney Spears – told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Sam wants to play a positive role model for young Persian men, rather than the villains they are usually portrayed as.

“He has been working on his screen fighting skills and has upped his training in mixed martial arts and undertaken stunt classes.”

Sam starred in Britney’s ‘Slumber Party’ music video in 2016.

But he previously revealed that he almost missed out on the chance to meet Britney, 40.

The actor – who also starred in Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work From Home’ music video – said: “I was already known on a music video, so I didn’t want to do another music video because of that.

“I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film. My acting strategy was kind of to go away from music videos. I didn’t want to do more and be known as a music video actor, but a good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for ‘Slumber Party’.

“My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video. My friend called me and said, ‘I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.’ I didn’t know who was shooting. It was a secret project.

“So I showed up because of my friend. I showed up and everything just kicked off from there.”