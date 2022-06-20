Ezra Miller will likely be fired from The Flash role

In light of Ezra Miller’s ongoing legal problems, sources within Warner Bros. have indicated that, “even if no more allegations surface, the studio won’t likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films.”

As reported by Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and his team are headed towards a potential “first movie crisis” as The Flash’s June 23, 2023, approaches. This is due to The Flash star Ezra Miller’s compounding legal issues that began in March 2022 when the actor was arrested in Hawaii and was fined for disorderly conduct.

Deadline has heard that Warner Bros. has attempted to get help for Miller, but the “headlines continue to pile up.” This is obviously an issue for the studio as The Flash is a big tentpole release for the DCEU that comes with a $200 million budget, will see the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, and is helmed by IT director Andy Muschietti.

It would be hard to market The Flash with Ezra in front if they continue to face legal troubles, and it may force Zaslav and the team to scale back the promotion and planned publicity tour, send the film straight to HBO Max, or “lean in toward making the movie a hit and then drop Miller if they can’t straighten things out.”

“There is no winning in this for Warner Bros,” one studio source told Deadline. “This is an inherited problem for Zaslav. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out.”

To put it in the simplest of terms, the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller could reach a breaking point in the not-too-distant future.

The Flash’s leading actor has been arrested twice within the last three months, which comes on top of the accusations of him grooming a 12-year-old actress a few years ago.

Currently, The Flash is scheduled to release in theaters on June 23, 2023.

