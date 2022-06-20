Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Scott Morton, Mitchell Wick, Dom Fenison, and more
Male Model Monday: Scott Morton, Mitchell Wick, Dom Fenison, and more

June 20, 2022
Scott Morton
Photo via Scott Morton/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Scott Morton, Mitchell Wick, Dom Fenison, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Ariel Ben Attar works on his bod.

Matt Palmer drops ‘em.

Benjamin Bowers sips.

Christian Hogue is fit.

Janis Danner looks up.

Scott Morton is pondering.

Louis Mayhew in bed.

Mitchell Wick on the beach.

Giovanni Bonamy lays back.

Dom Fenison gives a look.

