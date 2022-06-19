The Week in Drag – Say “Good Day” to the queens of Canada’s Drag Race, check back in to the Trixie Motel, Coco Peru gets animated and more

Hello, hello, hello! We are back with a new batch of news, updates, and lots more from your favorite queens in The Week in Drag.

This week, we take a trip back to the early 2000s with the queens vying to be the next All Stars champion and meet the queens from the Great White North battling it out for the Canada’s Drag Race crown.

In addition, our always entertaining Ru-cappers are here with their not-so-thinly veiled compliments and shade as they review last week’s All Stars runway looks and we check in with some of our favorite content creators, including Trixie Mattel and Katya, Jaymes Mansfield and Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change. We’ve got lots to show you, so let’s bring it to the runway!

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the queens take us back to the days of low-rise jeans, Ed Hardy and Von Dutch as they create their own girl groups and perform on “Total Ru-quest Live”. As the episode opens, we learn that last week’s winners, Raja and Jinkx, bestow Legendary Legend stars on Yvie and Jaida and The Vivienne is still a Bitter Betty about joining the Platinum Plunger Club.

The dolls break into two teams to record songs with Leland and Freddy Scott and devise choreography that would make Eden’s Crush shake in their platform wedges. Monét, Shea, Trinity, and Raja create the girl group M.S.T.R. and take on the breakup song “Titanic” while Yvie, The Vivienne, Jinkx, and Jaida record the love song “2-gether 4-ever” as The Other Girls. Both tunes are quite catchy and take us back to the days of Danity Kane and the Spice Girls. ON the runway, the queens paid a long-overdue tribute to the icon and goddess on Earth, Dolly Parton with “Night of 1,000 Dollys”. Monét’s “Coat of Many Colors”-inspired trench coat gown was a personal winner and The Vivienne once again proved she was a force to be reckoned with as she completely embodied Dolly (I mean, her makeup skill is unparalleled.)

The judges, including guest judge Tove Lo (fun fact: her name is pronounced “Toovay Loo”…who knew?) and Mama Ru declare The Vivienne and Yviie as the top 2 and the pair lip sync to Dolly’s hit “Why’d You Come in Here Looking Like That?” I swear, if Dolly ever needs a break, she could bring Viv in as her understudy because she has her Dolly tribute down pat. Ru agreed and Viv wins (but doesn’t get a star). As we all know, revenge is sweet and The Vivienne paid Jinkx back by giving her the Platinum Plunger (again). So, at this point, Jinkx , Yvie, and Jaida each have 2 stars and the rest of the cast have one star, so it’s a close race – and I can’t wait to see the queens recreate legendary RuPaul looks from scratch next week.

Category Is: Night of 1000 Dolly Parton's 🤠



From 9 to 5, and every other hour of the day, these lewks from our legends are Dolly-certified! ✨ Get into this runway on an ALL-NEW episode of #AllStars7 – now streaming on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/eL8oPGwxNb — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) June 17, 2022

On last week’s episode, the queens delivered some inspirational and hilarious commencement speeches for the graduates of Drag U’s Class of 2022. All Star alum Manila Luzon joins Bob the Drag Queen to discuss the challenge and the drama-packed veiled runway looks on the latest episode of “The Pit Stop.”

Continuing the fashion discussion are Yuhua Hamasaki and Rock M Sakura, who share their thoughts on the looks on “Bootleg Opinions.”

We’ve only been able to listen to them before this week, but now, we get to watch Joseph Shepherd and the fierce and Laganja Estranja weigh in on last week’s proceedings on their podcast ‘Queening Out.”

Jaida Essence Hall and Angeria Paris VanMicheals join Kara Mel D’Ville and Batty Davis for the Roscoe’s Viewing Party of All Stars episode five.

The All Stars 7 cast has already proven how truly stunning they are but seeing them recreate iconic Vogue magazine covers just cements how gorgeous they truly are. Monét’s take on Oprah’s 2008 cover even got a reaction from the queen herself.

Need more drag? Ru’s got you covered. Canada’s Drag Race returns for its third season July 14th at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on Crave in Canada. Returning to preside over the queens this season are Queen of the North Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor.



The 12 fierce, fabulous, and flawless queens competing to snatch the crown and become Canada’s next Drag Superstar are: Bombae, Chelazon Leroux, Gisèle Lullaby, Halal Bae, Irma Gerd, Jada Shada Hudson, Kaos, Kimmy Couture, Lady Boom Boom, Miss Fiercalicious, Miss Moço, and Vivian Vanderpuss. Check out this sneak peek and get ready for more fabulousness from our neighbors to the North.

On the latest flashback episode of “Sibling Watchery”, Bob and Monét discuss season 8’s Empire-themed challenge (when Bob delivered the most hilarious performance as “Cookie”) and the roller skate looks on the runway.

We didn’t get any makeup tutorials from the season 14 queens this year, so it’s a treat to get this video from the sweet and talented DeJa Skye (who shares a birthday with yours truly.) Watch her create her signature look and get some helpful tips along the way.

Have you been watching Trixie Motel on Discovery+? If you haven’t, you’re missing out on comedy gold, like when Trixie enlisted country crooner Orville Peck to theme one of the rooms (the ”Yee-Haw Cowgirl Room”) in her new Palm Springs resort.

It’s Pride month and Trixie and Katya (currently taking their live show through the UK and Australia) share their thoughts on the subject with the UK’s Attitude magazine.

While the topic of the latest episode of “UNHhhh” is body parts, Trixie and Katya go off on a few hilarious tangents, including sharing their theme park nightmares and relaying the abuse that drag does to the body (and, as someone who still insists on wearing sky-high heels when I out, I completely believe that.)

YouTube sensation Brittany Broski was a guest on a recent episode of Trixie Motel and here she takes us behind the scenes of her episode.

You’re invited! Trixie takes us along to the Trixie Motel premiere party at famed West Hollywood nightclub Micky’s. Now, are you going to watch?

Jaymes Mansfield is back to showcase her “Domestic Goddess” skills and cooks a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cake. Sounds yummy, right?

Season six champion Bianca Del Rio sits down with Attitude magazine to take a walk down memory lane and show photos from high school and the origins of Bianca while discussing how she became the fabulous queen she is today and her time on London’s West End stage in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The gorgeous Tayce from Drag Race UK season two looks back at her past fashion successes and not-so-successful looks (although I personally like her Milli Vanilli-inspired look.)

One of our favorite multi-talented queens, Peppermint, recalls her first Pride experience and discusses how to curb violence against the trans community in this video.

Coco Peru has always been an animated queen, but now she’s crossed over to voice a character on a new Netflix animated series. Dead End: Paranormal Park, based on a series of graphic novels, follows Barney, a trans boy, and his friend Norma as they spend their summer working in a theme park that just might be haunted. Coco voices Pauline Phoenix, the park’s owner. The series is streaming now and it’s a great way to kick off your summer vacation.

I just finished binge watching Deadend Paranormal Park on @netflix and I am thrilled. I cannot believe this old queen is lucky enough to be a part of a groundbreaking show. If this show had been around when I was a kid it would have been EVERYTHING I needed. @hamishsteele Bravo! pic.twitter.com/GV9jxebj1M — Miss Coco Peru (@themisscocoperu) June 16, 2022

Laganja Estranja is one busy traveling queen – and she takes us along as she moves from Mexico (performing for a private party) to Hawaii and San Diego. If anyone wants to get me a present for my next birthday, it’s in April and I love me some Laganja.

And that’s it for this week. Until we meet again for more charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

