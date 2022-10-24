Socialite Life
Now Reading
Luke Macfarlane, Sandro Farmhouse, Arthur Nory, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Luke Macfarlane, Sandro Farmhouse, Arthur Nory, and more Insta Snaps

by
October 24, 2022
Luke Macfarlane
Photo via ten_minutes_younger/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Luke Macfarlane gives thanks, Sandro Farmhouse works out, Arthur Nory hits the sauna, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Roberto Portales

Taron Egerton

Kevin Kreider

Tom Prior

Usher

Channing Tatum

Ian Somerhalder

Pierson Fodé

Ricky Whittle

Joseph Baena

Tom Daley

Maluma

Trevor Donovan

Luke Macfarlane

Sandro Farmhouse

Arthur Nory

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top