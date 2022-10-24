Male Model Monday: Deano Perona, Eian Scully, Pablo Morais, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Deano Perona, Eian Scully, Pablo Morais, and more!

Check out the pics!

Lucas Montilla scrolls.

Selfie’s in bed with Eugenio Casnighi.

Delaney Ortiz and his digitals.

Selife by Kamil Szymczak.

Backstage with Deano Perona.

Cristiano D’Angelo is intense.

Elliott Reeder is basking in the sun.

Mitchell Wick is in the bathroom.

Tyler James gives us a gym selfie.

Eian Scully twists.

Pablo Morais is sudsy.

THE LATEST ON SL