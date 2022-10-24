Matthew Perry reveals secret relationship with Julia Roberts & how he convinced her to be on Friends in new memoir

Published by

OK Magazine

Matthew Perry revealed the details of his secret relationship with Julia Roberts in his new memoir titled Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing.

The former lovebirds first met after the Pretty Woman actress only agreed to appear on Friends if her character could have a storyline alongside Chandler Bing. The series co-creator then encouraged Perry to talk with her about it, which unexpectedly led to sparks flying between the two entertainers.

mega

“I had to woo her. I wanted something a tad flirty. I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read, ‘The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers,'” he said. “Her reply was that if I adequately explained quantum physics to her, she’d agree to be on the show.”

Perry candidly confessed that the next day he sent her a playful research paper about “wave-particle duality and entanglement” which was apparently enough to convince the actress to agree to be on the beloved sitcom.

MATTHEW PERRY REVEALS HE ‘NEARLY DIED’ WHEN HIS COLON BURST FROM OPIOID OVERUSE: ‘I HAD A 2 PERCENT CHANCE TO LIVE’

Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, the 53-year-old noted it was “pre-internet” and “pre-cell phones,” so they mostly communicated via fax machine.

“Some nights I would find myself out at a party sharing a flirtatious exchange with an attractive woman and cut the conversation short so I could race home and see if a new fax had arrived,” he continued. “I was grinning like some 15-year-old on his first date. And we had never even spoken yet, much less met each other.”

mega

Things progressed this way for some time, but Roberts’ faxes shifted from friendly to overtly romantic when she sent him her phone number and asked him to call her.

“I let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began,” Perry shared. “We would already be a couple by the time we started filming the Friends Super Bowl episode.”

However, it was Perry’s inner demons that kept their relationship from truly flourishing. He admitted that “dating Julia Roberts had been too much” for him, leading to constant fears that she would end their whirlwind romance.

COURTNEY COX INSISTS MATTHEW PERRY RELIED ON HUMOR ‘FOR HIS OWN SELF-WORTH’ WHILE FILMING ‘FRIENDS’: HE ‘STRUGGLED FOR A WHILE’

“I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts,” he continued. “I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face.”

The Sun per The Times reported Perry’s comments on his relationship with Roberts.