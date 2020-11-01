Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Deano Perona, Stefan Petrov, Chase Mattson and more

by
November 1, 2020
Deano Perona
Deano Perona/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Deano Perona, Stefan Petrov, Chase Mattson, and more!

Check out the pics!

Addis Miller

Calum Winsor

Mitchell Wick

View this post on Instagram

Cheeky flex.. 😈💪🏼 ——— @wongsim 📷

A post shared by Mitchell Wick (@mitchell.wick) on

Christian Hogue

View this post on Instagram

Fulfilled when Under Pressure

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

Charlie Matthews

Jules Horn

Pietro Boselli

Stefan Petrov

View this post on Instagram

I’m certainly becoming a fan of thermal pools 💦

A post shared by Stefan Petrov (@stefanpetrov) on

Chase Mattson

View this post on Instagram

free the nipple😎

A post shared by Chase Mattson (@chasemattson) on

Deano Perona

