Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Giovanni Bonamy, Tom Hutchinson, Eian Scully, & More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Giovanni Bonamy, Tom Hutchinson, Eian Scully, & More

by
September 28, 2020
Giovanni Bonamy
Photo via Giovanni Bonamy/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Giovanni Bonamy, Tom Hutchinson, Eian Scully, and more!

Tom Hutchinson takes a mirror selfie.

Dom Fenison in motion.

Julian K Neukomm is sweaty.

Chase Mattson masks up.

View this post on Instagram

shirt off, mask on😷

A post shared by Chase Mattson (@chasemattson) on

Jules Horn squints.

View this post on Instagram

Counting the days till I’m back home 🖤 #nyc

A post shared by Jules Horn (@jules_horn) on

Jake Hobbs gives a look.

Tipping it with Wyatt Cushman.

See Also
model Eian Scully
Male Model Monday: Eian Scully, Giovanni Bonamy, River Viiperi & More

View this post on Instagram

Save a horse, ride a Cowboy 🤠

A post shared by Wyatt Austin Cushman (@wyattcushman) on

Eian Scully shows off his bulges!

View this post on Instagram

#flexfriday 📸 by @harolbaezstudio

A post shared by Eian Scully (@eianscully) on

Danny Williams hangs.

Giovanni Bonamy is wet.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ This kitty thinks its part of a Shiba Inu puppy pack! [OMG BLOG]

Gayle King knocks Nancy Pelosi for referring to Trump’s abettors as “henchmen.” — WATCH [Towleroad]

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner selling their NYC condo. Take a look inside! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer does push-ups in front of her casket — WATCH. [Curt and Frank]

Rolling Stone rattles cages with a revamped list of 500 greatest albums of all time. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Nine years ago this week, Thomas Jane wore bird feet to the Emmys. Ahead of his time? What time, that might be, who knows? [Go Fug Yourself]

★ The Riverdale cast now uses mouthwash before make-out scenes – does that help? [Celebitchy]

★ Netflix’s The Boys in the Band has counter-charm. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X