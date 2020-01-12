Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Leo Cressant, Tucker Des Lauriers, Armando Smith & More

By Miu von Furstenberg 1
Leo Cressant Photo via Leo Cressant / Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Leo Cressant, Tucker Des Lauriers, Armando Smith and more!

Check out the photos:

Thomas Bussieres is chasing waterfalls.

View this post on Instagram

Yet another waterfall 🌊

A post shared by Thomas Bussieres (@thomasbussieres) on

Matt Claw is soaking up the sun.

Tomas Skoloudik in chains.

Tucker Des Lauriers wears plaid well.

Lounging with Calum Winsor.

Jules Horn and puppies!

View this post on Instagram

THEY ARE ALL THE SAME ‼️ . . Most of the population in the world cares about dogs, cats and other so called “pets”. The reality is that all animals are equal. There’s no reason why we should value any species more then another. If you care about animals in general, help to stop the mass killing with simply moving your lifestyle to vegan / plantbased. You don’t want your dog to be hurt and I don’t want a cow or pig or any other animal to get hurt. I can’t and don’t want to accept that millions of animals suffering daily, because people “enjoy” the taste of meat! It makes me sad and it has to stop. . . Another major reason you should change is the importance and impact it has for our planet. The time runs out and we all have to make a step into the right direction, otherwise awful things like the wildfires that happen in Australia right now, are just the beginning. . . There’s no need for animal product consumption to live a healthy and happy life. In fact I’ve never felt better in my entire life. . . Please change now, before it is too late. Thank you ♥️ . . . . . #crueltyfree #vegan #plantbased #govegan #climatechange #veganfood #noplanetb #veganlife #veganism #vegansofig #noplanetb

A post shared by Jules Horn (@jules_horn) on

Balazs Kolos’ hands are up in the air!

View this post on Instagram

Photo by.: @wongsim

A post shared by Balázs Kolos🇭🇺 (@balazskolos) on

Armando Smith is casually hanging out in the kitchen.

View this post on Instagram

Ion even like oatmeal

A post shared by Armando Smith (@armando_smith_) on

Flexing with Luca Huebl.

Leo Cressant is getting ready for his bath.

