Westworld to Return on March 15, Releases New Teaser Trailer: WATCH

HBO has announced that Westworld will be returning for its eight-episode third season on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT.
Alongside the date reveal, HBO released a new teaser that shows certain Divergence points in our history, beginning with the Hong Kong Protests and the “Impeachment of the 45th President of the United States.”
However, it also goes into the future and ends with an Unknown Divergence on February 27, 2058.
Season 3 will see Evan Rachel Wood‘s Dolores, Jeffery Wright‘s Bernard, and Tessa Thompson‘s Hale in the real world following the events of the season 2 finale which aired in June of 2018.
Joining the above three and such others as Emmy-winner Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, and Luke Hemsworth will be Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul who appears to be a construction worker by day and criminal by night.
Other new cast members include A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s Lena Waithe, Black Swan‘s Vincent Cassel, We Are Who We Are’s Scott Mescudi, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Marshawn Lynch, The Newsroom‘s John Gallagher Jr., Stumptown‘s Michael Ealy, and Sons of Anarchy‘s Tommy Flanagan.
The latest trailer gives us a bit more background about how Westworld’s AI came to be. A number of chaotic events coalesced into a massive problem for humanity, which was only saved by something called the “System” in the year 2039.
Apparently, though, Dolores and her self-aware AI friends have messed that up. “Up until now, the system was working, but there’s someone we haven’t accounted for: You,” the narrator says darkly.
