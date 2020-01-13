Dwayne Johnson Epically Trolls Gwyneth Paltrow Over Goop’s Vagina Scented Candle

In case you weren’t aware, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a candle for $75 that “smells like my vagina.” You’ll have to wait until it is back in stock because it has already sold out.

News of the latest Goop product spread quickly across social media, and it wasn’t long before Dwayne Johnson decided to get in on the joke.

Johnson was first brought into the conversation by comedian Adam Ray, who suggested via Instagram that the pro wrestler turned actor should start selling candles that smell like his balls.

Dwayne Johnson attends a Hand and Footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

In the replies to Ray’s post, Johnson replied:

“Brother I tried to make those candles but I kept burning my balls. So I moved on to shampoo.”

Now there’s an image for us all to enjoy. He also added the hashtag ‘#scentofsac’, which I think really adds a certain something to the story.

Next thing you know, the OG-genital-scented-candle-maker Paltrow herself was getting involved.

She said: “This is fucking priceless.”

Dwayne Johnson attends a Hand and Footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

Thanks to the popularity of the Goop lifestyle brand, Paltrow has gone on record saying she’s semi-retired from Hollywood, mainly to oversee the company that’s rapidly growing.

“I’m sort of semi-retired from acting a bit because I have a company [Goop] that I do,” Paltrow told DigitalSpy while promoting her Netflix show. “I’m Gooped from head-to-toe but [Falchuk was] very charming.”

Paltrow and her company will soon be featured in a six-part Netflix Documentary, The Goop Lab, due out January 24th.

From Our Partners

OMG, he’s naked: French actor Robin Causse gets nude on stage in Hamlet . [ OMG BLOG ]

gets nude on stage in . [ ] Actor DJ Qualls Comes Out as Gay [ Towleroad ]

Comes Out as Gay [ ] Harry Hains , American Horror Story Actor, Dead at 27 [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

, Actor, Dead at 27 [ ] Sarah Paulson Leads Off the F/X TCAs Bash [ Go Fug Yourself ]

Leads Off the F/X TCAs Bash [ ] Prince William : “I’ve Put My Arm Around My Brother All Our Lives & I Can’t Do That Anymore” [ Celebitchy ]

: “I’ve Put My Arm Around My Brother All Our Lives & I Can’t Do That Anymore” [ ] Song of the Day: ‘Blue Bayou’ by Linda Ronstadt [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

[ ] Oscars 2020 Predictions: My Final Guesses [Boy Culture]

Featured in the SL Shop

Bose Home Speaker 300, with Amazon Alexa Built-in, Black Room rocking bass and 360 degree, lifelike sound in a compact size

Built in voice assistants, like Alexa and the Google Assistant, with superior voice pickup from a noise rejecting six microphone Array

With Wi Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple airplay 2 compatibility, play your favorite music services or anything from your phone or tablet $ 259.00 $ 199.00 Shop now

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.