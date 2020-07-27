Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Levi Conely, Chand Smith, Mitchell Wick and more!
Check out the photos:
We are loving this photo of Jules Horn.
It was a hat day for Peter Badenhop.
Juan Betancourt takes to the seas.
An archived Mitchell Wick.
Lucas Galante Bernardini‘s back is up against the wall.
Sunsets and arms by Matthew Noszka.
Michael Yerger enjoys a beach day.
Chand Smith has got his priorities straight.
Lucas Loyola is a mess.
Levi Conely. Woof.
THE LATEST
- Kanye West Visits Hospital After Becoming Overwhelmed With Anxiety
- Male Model Monday: Levi Conely, Chand Smith, Mitchell Wick & More
- Meet Instagram Hottie Sam Dezz
- Acting Legend Olivia de Havilland Dead at 104
- Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ Album Is a Certified Smash Hit
- The Week in Drag – The All-Stars Top 3, the Queens Invade Las Vegas, the Return of “UNHhhh” and More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Quote of the day: Gwyneth Paltrow says Rob Lowe’s wife taught her “how to give a blowjob.” [OMG BLOG]
★ Watch as Anderson Cooper interrupts coronavirus town hall with an update on his son, Wyatt: “He Smells Like Milk.” [Towleroad]
★ Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Karen finally has her OWN theme song! [Curt and Frank]
★ Yes, we are in the age of “business” face mask attire and these men nailed it! [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Ana de Armas is taking an Affleck break. Let’s all join her. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ JK Rowling has sued a kids’ website for talking about cancel culture and her transphobia. [Celebitchy]
★ This classic clip from Password Plus featuring Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence and Walt, bless his heart, is truly something wonderful. [Boy Culture]