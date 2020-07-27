Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Levi Conely, Chand Smith, Mitchell Wick & More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Levi Conely, Chand Smith, Mitchell Wick & More

by
July 27, 2020
Levi Conely
Photo via Levi Conely/Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDElxUrAIiY/

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Levi Conely, Chand Smith, Mitchell Wick and more!

Check out the photos:

We are loving this photo of Jules Horn.

It was a hat day for Peter Badenhop.

View this post on Instagram

hats on

A post shared by Peter Badenhop (@peterbadenhop) on

Juan Betancourt takes to the seas.

An archived Mitchell Wick.

Lucas Galante Bernardini‘s back is up against the wall.

Sunsets and arms by Matthew Noszka.

Michael Yerger enjoys a beach day.

Chand Smith has got his priorities straight.

View this post on Instagram

Gym, tan, laundry @wongsim

A post shared by Chand Smith (@chandsmith) on

Lucas Loyola is a mess.

Levi Conely. Woof.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Quote of the day: Gwyneth Paltrow says Rob Lowe’s wife taught her “how to give a blowjob.” [OMG BLOG]

★ Watch as Anderson Cooper interrupts coronavirus town hall with an update on his son, Wyatt: “He Smells Like Milk.” [Towleroad]

Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Karen finally has her OWN theme song! [Curt and Frank]

★ Yes, we are in the age of “business” face mask attire and these men nailed it! [Kenneth in the 212]

Ana de Armas is taking an Affleck break. Let’s all join her. [Go Fug Yourself]

JK Rowling has sued a kids’ website for talking about cancel culture and her transphobia. [Celebitchy]

★ This classic clip from Password Plus featuring Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence and Walt, bless his heart, is truly something wonderful. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X