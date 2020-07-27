Male Model Monday: Levi Conely, Chand Smith, Mitchell Wick & More

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Levi Conely, Chand Smith, Mitchell Wick and more!

Check out the photos:

We are loving this photo of Jules Horn.

It was a hat day for Peter Badenhop.

Juan Betancourt takes to the seas.

An archived Mitchell Wick.

Lucas Galante Bernardini‘s back is up against the wall.

Sunsets and arms by Matthew Noszka.

Michael Yerger enjoys a beach day.

Chand Smith has got his priorities straight.

Lucas Loyola is a mess.

Levi Conely. Woof.

