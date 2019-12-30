Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Matt Claw, Rob Evans, William Goodge & More

Male Model Matt Claw

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Matt Claw, Rob Evans, William Goodge and more!

Charlie Matthews rocks his Versaces.

Justin Halley hits the gym.

Stefan Petrov and his winter trunks.

Those are winter swim trunks 😝

Costa Rica looks good on Matt Claw.

☀️ Costa Rica 🇨🇷🌴

Rob Evans gives a side view.

@walterwraith

Chad White hits the backyard links.

Chase Mattson is getting introspective.

William Goodge requires sunshine.

Sunshine required

Lucas Loyola’s holiday gift.

Beach time for Jules Horn.

