Nope, That’s Padma Lakshmi and Not Priyanka Chopra

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi responded to a magazine over a slip up of being accidentally referred to as Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

The 49-year-old TV host was part of The New Yorker magazine’s celebrity cartoon takeover issue and while she was being paid accolades by the publication, they accidentally mistook her for the Quantico actor.

However, it was the 49-year-old’s response to the gaffe that is winning the internet as she shared a screenshot of the slip-up on her Instagram and put a strong message across in a light-hearted tone.

Padma Lakshmi attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout,” she said, adding: “I know to some we all look alike, but,” throwing in a shrug emoji with the hashtags: “#desilife #justindianthings.”

The picture shows a black-and-white portrait of Padma, with Priyanka’s Instagram account tagged on it. The original post appears to have been removed.

The post got several shocked reactions from celebrities. “Oh no,” wrote actor Natalie Portman in the comments.

“This is the equivalent of tagging Christina Aguilera in a photo of Britney Spears,” another person commented, while yet another commenter wrote, “This is ridiculous. It makes me so angry.”

In an interview to The Times of India, Padma had said that even though she doesn’t know Priyanka very well, she is happy for her success. “I had lunch with Priyanka once years ago.

She is lovely; we both also share the same stylist,” she said. “I am so excited to see Priyanka on my TV. In many ways, she has gotten much further than I did and I am so happy for her.”

