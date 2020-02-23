Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Victor Pinheiro, Deano Perona, Wyatt Cushman & More

By Miu von Furstenberg
Male Model Victor Pinheiro Photo via Victor Pinheiro/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Victor Pinheiro, Deano Perona, Wyatt Cushman and more!

Check out the photos:

Garrett Clayton, Glen Powell, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps

Meet Instagram Hottie Florian Macek

Jules Horn knows his angles.

Michael Yerger is blue.

View this post on Instagram

life’s a garden, you reap what u sow

A post shared by Mickey (@michaelyerger) on

Richard Madden, David Gandy, Maluma and More Insta Snaps

Male Model Monday: Jake Hobbs, Victor Pinheiro, Luca Heubl…

Tomas Skoloudik shares wisdom.

Deano Perona is amongst the waves.

Travis Wall, Michael B. Jordan, Tom Felton and More Insta…

Meet Instagram Hottie Connagh Howard

Edward Wilding hits up the shore.

Austin Scoggin is blue.

View this post on Instagram

Tangled up in blue with @vulkanmag @jamie_mann

A post shared by Austin Scoggin (@austinjscoggin) on

Derek Hough, Ed Westwick, Noah Centineo and More Insta Snaps

Male Model Monday: Josh Truesdell, Enqrique Dustin, Bobby…

Coffee time for Alexi Reyes.

Wyatt Cushman is loving Miami.

David Gandy for Dolce & Gabbana.

Victor Pinheiro in bed.

View this post on Instagram

@attilakiss.photo

A post shared by Victor Pinheiro (@iamvictorpinheiro_) on

