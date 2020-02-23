Male Model Monday: Victor Pinheiro, Deano Perona, Wyatt Cushman & More

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Victor Pinheiro, Deano Perona, Wyatt Cushman and more!
Check out the photos:
Jules Horn knows his angles.
Michael Yerger is blue.
Tomas Skoloudik shares wisdom.
Deano Perona is amongst the waves.
Edward Wilding hits up the shore.
Austin Scoggin is blue.
Coffee time for Alexi Reyes.
Wyatt Cushman is loving Miami.
David Gandy for Dolce & Gabbana.
Victor Pinheiro in bed.
