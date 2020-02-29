Maluma, Derek Hough, Trevor Donovan and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Maluma and his Calvins, Derek Hough and his beef, Trevor Donovan by the ocean and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Conrad Ricamora
Noah Centineo
Jake Shears
Zachary Quinto
Travis Wall
Derek Hough
David Beckham
Trevor Donovan
Prince Royce
Tom Daley
Maluma
Jason Derulo
Keiynan Lonsdale
