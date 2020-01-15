Socialite Life
Matt Bomer, Prince Royce, Karamo Brown and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 12
Matt Bomer and Simon Halls Photo via Matt Bomer / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Matt Bomer is celebrating, Prince Royce is soaked, Karamo Brown and his thirst trap and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Franco Noriega

View this post on Instagram

#RIO EU TE AMO! ❤️

A post shared by Franco Noriega (@franconorhal) on

Michael Dean

Matt McGorry

View this post on Instagram

I’m ready. Leaving this week for London and Prague (feel free to drop suggestions of fun things to do in the comments! Museums, restaurants, places to go out at night, etc). Starting the new year really discerning where I want to put my time and energy. Slowing down in some ways, no longer acting out of a place of what I “should” do or guilt. Tapping into my greatest joy and sensuality, the highest and best use of my skills and gifts to create change, and having the boldest conversations of my life without fear or attachment to the outcomes. # I used to feel loneliness more often. It would happen around the holidays especially, placing expectations on days like Christmas to be something “extra special,” like out of a movie. This year was perhaps the first of my life that I did not feel that sadness. I am spending more time alone and loving it more and more. Doing the inner work to understand what I was looking for in other people that I could simply give to myself. Viewing every day as an opportunity to make it exactly what I want, and to see the holidays and New Year as a way to continue on the that beautiful and at times, challenging, path. To dismantle where I live in other people’s expectations of what my life and relationships are “supposed to be.” And to continue creating my life exactly as I want it to be. So that I may also be in vision for the world that I am working to create all around me. One with joy, healing, limitless growth, power (with not over), justice, and “personal transformation towards collective liberation” (in the words of @jlovecalderon who has been responsible for supporting and coaching me in so much of this growth). # Photo taken in Turkey.

A post shared by Matt McGorry (@mattmcgorry) on

Ryan Reynolds

Troye Sivan

Grant Gustin

Prince Royce

Ed Westwick

View this post on Instagram

Lions, tigers & bears

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

Karamo Brown

View this post on Instagram

Dad 👨🏾‍🦲

A post shared by Karamo (@karamo) on

Matt Bomer

