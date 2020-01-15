Chris Evans’ A Starting Point Project Only Left Him With One Hour of Nightly Sleep

Actor Chris Evans covers the February issue of WIRED magazine and gives the magazine inside look at his new initiative: A Starting Point, which is a platform that aims to give all Americans concise answers on what’s going on in politics through minute-long videos with politicians.

The goal of the project, which is slated to go live next month, is to create informed, responsible, and empathetic citizens, reduce partisanship, and promote respectful discourse at a time when partisan animosity is at an all-time high.

Photo via WIRED

With A Starting Point, Evans personally conducts interviews with politicians across the political spectrum who in turn have free reign to answer questions (from immigration to energy to charter schools) as they please.

A third-party fact-checker will try to determine whether any answers contain falsehoods, which will disqualify them from appearing on the site at all. Evans wants his site to include a diversity of opinion, where a viewer could watch a dozen people answering the same question in different ways.

Chris Evans attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” at Regency Village Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

While working on the project, Evans stated “I sleep, like, an hour a night. I’m in a panic.”

Yikes! Get some sleep, Chris.

Read the full interview at wired.com.

