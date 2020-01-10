Socialite Life
Meet Instagram Hottie Albert Vicente

Spanish Instagram star Albert Vicente Photo via Albert Vicente / Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Albert Vicente!

Spanish Instagram star Albert Vicente is best known for his lifestyle, fashion, and travel photos. He has worked professionally as a model.

He was born and raised predominantly in Barcelona, Spain.

Enjoy these pics of Albert Vicente.

View this post on Instagram

Amor amor 🖤

A post shared by Albert Vicente (@albertvicente_) on

View this post on Instagram

Some people aren’t ready for your type of vibration

A post shared by Albert Vicente (@albertvicente_) on

View this post on Instagram

Write until you surprise yourself

A post shared by Albert Vicente (@albertvicente_) on

View this post on Instagram

Stay close to people who feel like sunshine

A post shared by Albert Vicente (@albertvicente_) on

View this post on Instagram

These are the moments I live for

A post shared by Albert Vicente (@albertvicente_) on

