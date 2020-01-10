Keanu Reeves Eating an Ice Cream Cone Alone Is the Internet’s New Favorite Thing

Earlier this week, actor Keanu Reeves was spotted at an Alameda Baskin-Robbins going to town on “a double scoop ice cream cone,” KRON 4 reports.
According to a Baskin-Robbins staffer who spoke with ABC 7, the star’s flavor of choice was Pralines ‘N Cream, which boasts the tagline “Taste some South in your mouth!”
“Isn’t that Keanu Reeves?” we hear one fan ask as they are filming the video. Yep!
Reeves, 55, walked into the store alone and ordered a scoop, a cone and left a big tip. He shocked the Baskin-Robbins employees and one even “freaked out.”
Reeves is returning to his role as Neo in Matrix 4 and is spending time in Northern California to shoot the movie that’s slated to debut in 2021.
