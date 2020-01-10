FX Debuts Trailers for Chris Rock in Fargo, and Cate Blanchett in Mrs. America

The long-awaited season of Fargo featuring Chris Rock is FINALLY on its way to FX.

We get a brief look at the latest trailer for the forthcoming season of the series is a serious trip back in time, as it centers on Loy Cannon, a 1950s mobster played by Chris Rock.

As previously revealed, the new season of Fargo is set in Kansas City in the year 1950 and follows two criminal families–one African American, the other Italian–as they work together to control organized crime. The twist there, though, is that part of their deal to work together includes trading their oldest sons.

Joining Rock this season are Ben Whishaw (Paddington 2), Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl), Jason Schwartzman (Saving Mr. Banks), and Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), among others. This marks the first major TV role for Rock since he appeared as the narrator on Everybody Hates Chris, a series he also served as the creator of.

As for how much of the season is given away in the trailer, chances are you won’t be too spoiled. During an appearance at the TCA winter press tour, Rock revealed productions is still underway and that he begins filming episode 5 this coming Monday, January 13.

Fargo premieres on April 19 on FX & FX on Hulu.

FX Networks has unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated new limited series Mrs. America, which stars Cate Blanchett as the late conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly.

While the series won’t debut until April on Hulu and FX, the trailer provides a glimpse of the large ensemble cast, which also includes Rose Byrne as feminist author Gloria Steinem and Elizabeth Banks as feminist activist Jill Ruckelshaus.

As series creator and writer Dahvi Waller said, Mrs. America is “an origin story of today’s culture wars.”

Schlafly, who rose to fame in the 1970s. Schlafly, a lawyer and author who played a significant role in moving the Republican Party to the right, became nationally known for her work advocating so-called traditional roles for women, for her opposition to abortion, and for a campaign against ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which would have granted constitutional protections to all Americans, regardless of sex.

Blanchett said she initially didn’t know much about Schlafly, who died in 2016 at age 92. “I was gobsmacked,” she said, by Schlafly’s ability to galvanize and mobilize people to support her causes.

Schlafly was “a true alpha, and an absolute force of nature,” Blanchett said. Her beliefs, Blanchett continued, had a lot to do with Schlafly’s concerns about defense, and how she started to draw a connection between the ERA and a move toward communism.

Though Schlafly’s heyday was decades ago, Blanchett said the issues she raised, such as controversies over same-sex marriage, same-sex bathrooms, and whether women should be drafted, are still being debated today.

“It couldn’t be more relevant,” Blanchett said.

Mrs. America, starring Cate Blanchett, premieres April 15 exclusively on FX on Hulu.

From Our Partners