Eye Candy

Meet Instagram Hottie Kaden James

By Miu von Furstenberg 7
Kaden James Photo via Kaden James / Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieKaden James!

Kaden James is a man of many talents. He is a writer, singer, model, and life coach.

Last year, Kaden published The Daily Playbook which shares methods and daily goal setting strategies that business leaders, top earners, celebrities, spiritual leaders and many of the greatest minds use to aid them in creating happy and meaningful lives.

Enjoy these pics of Kaden James.

View this post on Instagram

Write a caption…

A post shared by Kaden- Life Coach / Author (@kaden) on

View this post on Instagram

A great way to protect our oceans is to buy quality products that you know you’ll love and take care of. This alleviates so much waste. . I used to buy cheap sunglasses often and wasn’t as careful with them because I didn’t value them, figuring they were’t quality so I was rougher with them. . When I created the #fly55 and narrowed my clothing down to 55 items not including underwear and socks my world transformed. I started noticing what I truly wanted and became a conscious consumer. Side note I had started with 35 items but for how much I train in the gym I decided to expand to 55 to include gym clothing. . By becoming conscious of my clothing I noticed that that same philosophy translated to other areas of my life including accessories, home furnishings and other things. . I can now appreciate something much easier without desiring to own it. If I already own something I don’t love or that doesn’t bring me joy any longer I let it go to someone who will appreciate it. . With these sunglasses I loved them when I tried them on and with a brand like @persol you can trust the quality and uv protection of the lenses. Protect your eyes- don’t be like the old me- buy protective sunglasses you can trust😎and enjoy those sunny days. . How will you commit to helping the environment?

A post shared by Kaden- Life Coach / Author (@kaden) on

View this post on Instagram

I wasn’t always confident. I didn’t like my body for many years. I would change quickly in the locker-room and jump in the pool fast so people wouldn’t see my extremely thin frame. The bullying from peers and the way my mind beat me up because of my physicality caused me to get extreme anxiety, which make me sick a lot during those years. Taking in the negativity from others mixed with my own thoughts and fears was keeping me in a state of dis-ease. . Cut to now, I am finally comfortable in my skin but also know I am not my skin or my body. I am the soul that dwells within. I’m no longer afraid to embrace myself fully. My wish is to help you shed the layers that cover your light, to help you realize they are already complete and worthy no matter what what you look like, your struggles, how much you have in the bank… You are worthy, even when stripped of everything.

A post shared by Kaden- Life Coach / Author (@kaden) on

View this post on Instagram

We did it!!!! I am Mr. USA 🇺🇸🏆 @manhuntintl . The reason I decided to run for this title was to raise awareness for the importance of total health- Mental, Physical and Spiritual. Sometimes we struggle in one or more of these areas and could use some help. As a coach that is what I do for a living, as a brother to mankind it’s what I offer the world. “How can I help?” Is my mantra. . When we are truly healthy we want to give that wellness to others and the world. As we heal ourselves we become healers to others and when we are used by a greater power we get to shine. ✨ . I am very excited and proud to represent the USA in Manila later this year! Thank you for all the support. 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kaden- Life Coach / Author (@kaden) on

