Trixie Mattel Takes Us Into the Recording Studio

The supremely talented Trixie Mattel releases her third studio album this week, Barbara.
Her latest effort, Barbara, features the cover of a song called “I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You.”
The song was originally sung by a singer named Patrick Haggerty for a 1973 album titled Lavender Country, which holds the distinction of being the first openly gay country album. (It’s an interesting story.)
Related
Earlier this week, she shared a behind the scenes look at the recording of her cover of the song with Patrick himself.
The pair sit down and chat and the quick video is a real treat. Barbara is available Friday wherever you get your music.
Related
Watch Trixie Mattel in action below:
We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.
From Our Partners
- WATCH: The Oscars 2020 Gets Honest Trailer-Ed! [OMG BLOG]
- Billy Porter Responds to Sesame Street Haters: Stay Out of My Bedroom [Towleroad]
- Post Malone Debuts Buzzsaw Face Tattoo [Evil Beet Gossip]
- There Was Some Real FUG at the Rest of That amfAR Event [Go Fug Yourself]
- Scientology Is Reportedly in Crisis! Oh No! [Celebitchy]
- Song of the Day: “I Love a Man in Uniform” by Gang of Four [Kenneth in the 212]
- For All You Dynasty Bros Out There [Boy Culture]