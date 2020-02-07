Socialite Life
Trixie Mattel Takes Us Into the Recording Studio

By Christine Fitzgerald
Trixie Mattel Photo via Trixie Mattel / Instagram

The supremely talented Trixie Mattel releases her third studio album this week, Barbara.

Her latest effort, Barbara, features the cover of a song called “I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You.”

The song was originally sung by a singer named Patrick Haggerty for a 1973 album titled Lavender Country, which holds the distinction of being the first openly gay country album. (It’s an interesting story.)

Earlier this week, she shared a behind the scenes look at the recording of her cover of the song with Patrick himself.

𝐵𝒶𝓇𝒷𝒶𝓇𝒶 𝟤/𝟩

The pair sit down and chat and the quick video is a real treat. Barbara is available Friday wherever you get your music.

Watch Trixie Mattel in action below:

X