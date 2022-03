It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Roberto J. Portales.

Roberto J. Portales is a social media influencer who was born in Tampa, Florida in 1990.

He was a captain in the US Army who served in many military operations for his nation including Operation Enduring Freedom. He is now out and proud and works as a fitness instructor.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Roberto J. Portales

