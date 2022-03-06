The Week in Drag – New DragCon panels, Trixie and Ariana have a kiki, Adore takes her show on the road and more

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the latest roundup of all things Drag Race.

In the latest The Week in Drag, we get caught up with the latest from the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World (actually, it’s now just RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The US) and check in with some of your favorites.

We’ve got a NSFW “Beatdown” from Willam, makeup magic with Gottmik and Trixie Mattel (with a very special guest) and news of how to see the talented queens live on stage. There’s lots to report this week, so let’s bring it to the runway!

On last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens took us back in time to the age of the Supremes, the Ronettes and the girl groups of the 60s. On the runway, the dolls put their heart on their sleeves – and other parts of their bodies – for a stunning runway that gave us all a “heart on”. Monét X Change and Katya discuss the episode on “The Pit Stop.”

Bob the Drag Queen and Manila Luzon dissect the episode, including the girl group tunes and heart-stopping fashions on “Purse First Impressions”.

Raja and Gottmik toot and boot all of the runway looks on the latest installment of “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

While we had to say goodbye to the stunning Kerri Colby, she’s still in our hearts and on our screens. She and DeJa Skye joined Batty Davis and Naysha Lopez for the Roscoe’s Viewing Party of the girl group challenge.

We were also treated to Kerri chatting with Michelle Visage on “Whatcha’ Packin’?” She talks about being in the House of Colby, the struggles of being a beautiful queen, her difficult childhood and how Drag Race helped her through her transition and being displaced from her religious home. And, of course, she shows us some of the gorgeous fashions we didn’t get to see on the runway.

On this week’s episode of Drag Race, the queens presented their own DragCon panels and this week, we also learned of some amazing panels coming to RuPaul’s DragCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center from May 13-15, 2022.

On Friday, World of Wonder announced panels featuring cast reunions from fan-favorite series across the globe such as RDR UK vs. The World S1, RDR UK S1 & S2, RDR Down Under S1, Drag Race Canada S1 & S2, and Drag Race Holland S1 & S2. These panels will feature discussions with some of the fiercest, most iconic queens from the franchise. While there’s no “Men: A Work in Progress” or “Men: Electric Boogaloo Part 2” panels, there’s something for every drag fan here. Check out these panels!

She Done Already Done Had VERSUS: The Cast of RDR UK VS The World Season 1

Confirmed Talent: Janey Jacké, Lemon, Mo Heart, Jimbo, Cheryl Hole, Pangina Heals, Jujubee, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea

Serving Royal Tea: The Cast of RDR UK Season 1

Confirmed Talent: Baga Chipz, Cheryl Hole, Vinegar Strokes, The Vivienne

Bing, Bang, Bong: The Cast of RDR UK Season 2

Confirmed Talent: Tia Kofi, Tayce, A’Whora, Lawrence Chaney

G’Day, You Stay!: The Cast of RDR Down Under Season 1

Confirmed Talent: Art Simone, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield, Etcetera Etcetera

Queens of the North: The Cast of Drag Race Canada Season 1

Confirmed Talent: Priyanka, Jimbo, Lemon, Juice Boxx, Scarlett BoBo, Ilona Verley, Kiara, Tynomi Banks, Anastarzia Anaquway

Eh-Laganza Eh-Xtravaganza: The Cast of Drag Race Canada Season 2

Confirmed Talent: Kimora Amour, Oceane Aqua-Black, Synthia Kiss, Gia Metric, Beth, Kendall Gender, Eve 6000

Club Glamazon: The Casts of Drag Race Holland Season 1 and 2

Confirmed Talent: Janey Jacké, Sederginne, Vanessa Van Cartier, Envy Peru

Snatch your tickets and get ready for an amazing event. Tickets are now available at RuPaulsDragCon.com.

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World, the queens represented their countries in song, creating a verse for Mama Ru’s song “Living My Life in London” and on the runway, the queens became living works of art. The “Binge Queens”, Honey Davenport, BenDeLaCreme, Mayhem Miler, Morgan McMichaels, Brittany Broski and Brock Ciarlelli take us through the ups, downs and all arounds of the penultimate episode. Watch the first few minutes here and catch the full episode on WOW Presents Plus.

Kennedy Davenport and Yuhua Hamasaki paint us a picture of the queens’ “work of art” runway fashions on “Bootleg Opinions”.

Last week’s eliminated queen, Thailand’s Pangina Heals and Roxxxy Andrews join Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville for the DRUK vs. The World Viewing Party at Roscoe’s.

Drag Race Holland’s Janey Jacké was the latest queen to sashay away from DRUK vs. the World. She discusses the drama-filled season, including Pangina’s heartbreaking dismissal and her Snatch Game performance and dishes out superlatives to her fellow queen-testats with Yshee Black on “Drag Race Yearbook.”

Last week, we introduced you to the queens of season two of Drag Race España. This week, Yuhua Hamasaki and Icesis Couture discuss the queens’ promo looks on “Bootleg Opinions.”

World of Wonder is bringing us a brand-new docu-series, Frockumentary. Following the lives of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea, aka the Frock Destroyers, the series transports people back to 2020 to see the pop group record, release, and perform their debut album, Frock4Life, during a global pandemic. The series will premiere exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, on March 15.

Formed as part of the girl band challenge on season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Frock Destroyers debuted their highly addictive version of “Break Up (Bye Bye)” on the hit TV series. The track rocketed through the charts, hitting #3 on iTunes and entering the Big UK Top 40 at #10. The song also made “herstory” by becoming the first-ever Top 10 hit in the UK charts to be performed by a drag group.

Reuniting in 2020 to record their debut album, Frock4Life, which featured the smash hits “Her Majesty,” “Big Ben” and “Fame Whore”, the band was hit by numerous obstacles and challenges. This tell-all, four-part docu-series charts the ups and the downs of the band to reveal the funny and touching moments that happen when the heels come off and the make-up is washed away. Following the band as they make the album with Leland, Freddy Scott and Gabe Lopez (Composers, songwriters, and long-time collaborators on RuPaul’s Drag Race), release it worldwide and embark on their first tour, the series also offers a sneak-peek behind the World of Wonder curtain as it dives into the process of making the album during a global pandemic and following the creative journey with core staff members.

The docu-series will premiere exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus on March 15th at 12pm PT / 3pm ET.

Speaking of musical queens, Adore Delano is hitting the road for a new tour. The “Party Your World” US tour kicks off on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles and makes stops across the country, with Adore and her band brings you covers, fan favorites, and new hits. Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.

One of our favorite dynamic duos and season 13 BFFs, Denali and Rosé, take the Hot Ones sauce challenge and kiki about everything from representation to growing up and more. I could watch these two do anything – but I especially love their reactions to the hottest sauces.

Violet Chachki and Gottmik take us back in time for a “runway rewind”, discussing Alexander McQueen’s Leigh Bowery inspired Fall/Winter 2009 runway.

The pair also take to the internet and check out the top Google searches about themselves on the latest “No Gorge.”

Gottmik makes over Ariana Grande with products from her r.e.m. beauty line and I am completely here for this.

Kandy Muse and Trixie Mattel get into drag and chat about random topics. Need I say more? Just watch. You’ll be glad you did.

Rock M Sakura is back with another video in her informative and entertaining “Digital Drag Mom” series. This time, she talks about drag makeup with Creme Fatale and Sugarpill CEO Shrinkle and shares tips and tricks to help you find your drag style.

Jaymes Mansfield is back with another video in her “iconic blondes” series. This week, she recreates Pamela Anderson’s Baywatch era, wet look locks.

And that wraps up all of the news (I could find) from the world of drag. We’ll be back with more next week and, until then, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

