Actor Taron Egerton collapsed on stage in London during the first performance of the new play Cock and his understudy finished for him.

Egerton fainted in the middle of the show at the Ambassadors Theatre on Saturday, bringing down the curtain and prompting a doctor in the house to tend to the 32-year-old actor, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Elton John in the 2019 movie Rocketman, Deadline reported.

Director Marianne Elliott later told the audience that Egerton was “absolutely fine” but would be unable to continue. Understudy Joel Harper-Jackson filled in for the rest of the show.

Egerton confirmed his improved state in an Instagram story on Sunday, writing: “I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine.” He didn’t explain what may have caused him to faint.

Harper-Jackson called replacing Egerton “an absolute privilege.”

Photo via Taron Egerton/Instagram

Egerton, who also appeared in the Kingsman film series, promised to return “with a vengeance” for Monday’s stage performance.

The play, which deals with shifting sexual preference, continues previews before it officially premieres on March 15, People noted. It is scheduled to run into June.

