Socialite Life
Now Reading
Meet Rami Malek’s No Time to Die Villain Safin — WATCH
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Meet Rami Malek’s No Time to Die Villain Safin — WATCH

by
September 14, 2020
Meet Rami Malek's No Time to Die Villain Safin

A featurette from the forthcoming Bond movie, No Time to Die, is giving us a real look at Rami Malek‘s Safin.

Starring Daniel Craig in his last outing as the iconic Agent 007, the film is still currently on track for a November 20 release.

“What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling, thinking of himself as being heroic,” says Malek in the video.

In the new video, we see Malik’s Safin standing on a frozen lake, above a man who is trapped beneath the ice, and then, just because, wildly shoots his gun at him.

See Also
56th New York Film Festival - "High Life" - Arrivals
Robert Pattinson Attempted to Sneak Off Tenet Set for Batman Audition

At one point Safin says to 007: “We both eradicate people to make the world a better place.”

Dun dun dun!

Watch the No Time to Die Featurette Below

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Paris Hilton weighs-in on Brit Brit: “It’s not fair she has no control of her life.” [OMG BLOG]

Joe Biden greets Mike Pence with an elbow bump at 9/11 memorial. [Towleroad]

Matt Bomer says coming out in Hollywood cost him career opportunities. [Curt and Frank]

Kool and the Gang’s “Get Down On It” is still a jam. [Kenneth in the 212]

Lily Allen’s vintage Dior wedding gown is so dang charming. [Go Fug Yourself]

Drew Barrymore, after three divorces: “Never, never. I will never get married again.” [Celebitchy]

Madonna and Diablo Cody open their screenwriting process to the fans. [Boy Culture]

Angelina Jolie donates generously to six-year-old London boys’ lemonade stand. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X