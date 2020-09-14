A featurette from the forthcoming Bond movie, No Time to Die, is giving us a real look at Rami Malek‘s Safin.
Starring Daniel Craig in his last outing as the iconic Agent 007, the film is still currently on track for a November 20 release.
“What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling, thinking of himself as being heroic,” says Malek in the video.
In the new video, we see Malik’s Safin standing on a frozen lake, above a man who is trapped beneath the ice, and then, just because, wildly shoots his gun at him.
At one point Safin says to 007: “We both eradicate people to make the world a better place.”
Dun dun dun!
Watch the No Time to Die Featurette Below
- Meet Rami Malek’s No Time to Die Villain Safin — WATCH
- Podcasts You Should Know: The Pop Culture Show
- Perfume Brand Jo Malone Apologizes After Cutting John Boyega From Commercial He Originally Directed and Starred In
- Taylor Swift Sent a Very Sweet and Personalized Gift to Katy Perry’s Daughter Daisy
- Report: Idris Elba Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Sabrina Dhowre
- Male Model Monday: Devin Goda, Dom Fenison, Calum Winsor & More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Paris Hilton weighs-in on Brit Brit: “It’s not fair she has no control of her life.” [OMG BLOG]
★ Joe Biden greets Mike Pence with an elbow bump at 9/11 memorial. [Towleroad]
★ Matt Bomer says coming out in Hollywood cost him career opportunities. [Curt and Frank]
★ Kool and the Gang’s “Get Down On It” is still a jam. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Lily Allen’s vintage Dior wedding gown is so dang charming. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Drew Barrymore, after three divorces: “Never, never. I will never get married again.” [Celebitchy]
★ Madonna and Diablo Cody open their screenwriting process to the fans. [Boy Culture]
★ Angelina Jolie donates generously to six-year-old London boys’ lemonade stand. [Evil Beet Gossip]