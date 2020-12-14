Socialite Life
Now Reading
Meghan Markle a surprise appearance on CNN to celebrate the pandemic’s ‘quiet heroes’
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Meghan Markle a surprise appearance on CNN to celebrate the pandemic’s ‘quiet heroes’

by
December 14, 2020
Meghan Markle

Megan Markle has made a surprise appearance on CNN Heroes to pay tribute to the hard work of the everyday heroes within our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wearing a high-necked blouse, and seated on a bench in front of a field of purple flowers, Meghan gave a two-minute long speech about the COVID-19 crisis, and the generosity this tragic time has inspired in communities, and specifically in volunteers, who are making sure their neighbors don’t go hungry.

It’s clearly a cause close to Meghan’s heart. Earlier this summer, she and Prince Harry volunteered in their new home of L.A., delivering meals to those in need.

Meghan thanked people who “stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met” during a year that’s been “universally challenging for everyone.”

See Also
Lucas Bravo
This Is What Lucas Bravo Had to Say About Emily in Paris Critics and More Quickies

“We saw the good in people, in our neighbors and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry,” she said. “We saw communities standing up and taking action. When kids’ lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbors make sure that those children received the nutrition they need. And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn’t leave their homes, we as a community showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps.”

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Cody Simpson qualifies for Australian Olympic trials

Shawn Mendes scores fourth number one album with Wonder

Meghan Markle a surprise appearance on CNN to celebrate the pandemic’s ‘quiet heroes’

Male Model Monday: Michael Yerger, Stefan Pollmann, Stefan Petrov, and more

Meet Instagram Hottie Charlie Taylor

The Week in Drag – All hail the queens of season 13, holiday tunes from Miz Cracker, Ginger Minj, and Nina West, BenDeLaCreme gets exposed and more

Anti-foodie Anderson Cooper tells Ina Garten his son has better taste in food than he does

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X