Meghan Markle believed royal courtiers (advisors) conspired against her in order to damage her reputation once she moved into the Kensington Palace after getting married to Prince Harry.

According to the Duchess’s close friend, Meghan began to fear that the palace’s courtiers were determined to defame her due to her American style of management.

The Sunday Times quoted the friend as saying, “She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in self-isolation when they moved to Frogmore.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch students play football during their visit to Lyc√©e Qualifiant Grand Atlas, the local secondary school on February 24, 2019 in Asni, Morocco. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga – Pool/Getty Images)

“I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn’t the life she was used to and she wanted out,” it added.

She also started to feel isolated and her economic independence was at stake, which according to her friend, was the driving force behind her and Harry’s exit from the royal family.

“One of the things Meghan struggled with was not earning an income,” said a friend. “She has always worked and I think she felt unfulfilled. Having financial freedom was a big part of them wanting to leave.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Apparently, Harry was pretty upset by how people attributed the decision to Meghan, with the insider sharing, “That word ‘Megxit’ in particular has always angered Prince Harry. It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan’s.” The source also adds:

The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen. The truth is Harry had been unhappy for a long, long time. He wanted to move in the direction that they did and had been considering it for more than a year. Meghan supported Harry’s decision. But there was more than one occasion where she asked him if he was certain it was what he wanted. And she always made it clear she would support him in whatever he did. See Also Featured Chrissy Teigen’s Devastating Response to Alison Roman’s Criticism, Receives an Apology from the Food Writer

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on the final day of their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,Pool)

The Sun also mentions how the couple, despite Prince Harry’s loneliness in LA, Harry struck a friendship with Adele and even Leonardo DiCaprio, who he met at last year’s Google Camp.

“I am sure their social life will consist of dinner parties with people they can trust and connect with,” Melanie Bromley, head of news operations for NBC’s E! channel told The Sunday Times.

“They are going to be very wary about opening up their social circle too much, as fraternizing with the wrong people has the potential to be hugely damaging to their image and plans,” she added.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception on October 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been quarantining with their 1-year-old son, Archie, in a Los Angeles mansion owned by Tyler Perry.

