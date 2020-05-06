Celebrity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Video of Prince Archie in Celebration of His 1st Birthday — WATCH

By Michael Prieve
Photo: THE DUKE OF SUSSEX/@SAVECHILDRENUK
0 44

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a video on Archie’s first birthday featuring the Duchess reading to her son. The video is in support of two charities, Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.

The Duchess of Sussex reads Duck Rabbit to Archie as Prince Harry is behind the camera recording and cheering them on. The storytime video with Archie was released to raise for a campaign that helps children who are currently without school and food during the ongoing public health emergency.

Young Archie can be seen smiling and laughing and trying to flip through the pages of the book himself.

Related
Celebrity

Prince Harry Records Special 75th Anniversary ‘Thomas & Friends’ Episode

Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Relocate to Los Angeles

He even grabs a second book that ends up on the floor twice, much to the amusement of the Duke and Duchess.

In the film, Meghan affectionately calls her son “Arch” while the prince laughs off camera and makes duck noises.

Archie seems to be trying to talk, making “da” sounds while point to the page.

Meghan begins the video by saying: “For Save With Stories we’re going to read Duck! Rabbit! Good job.”

Related
Celebrity

Canada to Stop Paying for Harry and Meghan’s Security

Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Not Be Able to Use ‘Sussex Royal’ Brand Anymore

Archie laughs, turns the pages and wiggles on his mother’s lap during the heartwarming video.

The Save the Children website states, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading their son Archie’s favorite book for his first birthday. The coronavirus crisis is hitting children hard – the most vulnerable children hardest of all. That’s why we’re acting quickly to give them the support they need around the world and here in the UK.”

You can watch the full video below.

View this post on Instagram

“Duck! Rabbit!” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

Related
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Threaten Legal Action Over Paparazzi Photos

Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Give Up ‘His and Her Royal Highness’ Titles

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jared Padalecki, Jake T Austin, Sam Claflin and More Insta…

Princess Charlotte Turns 5, See the Adorable New Portraits

Madonna Ready to ‘Breathe in the COVID-19 Air’…

Follow Us @socialitelife

X