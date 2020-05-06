Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Video of Prince Archie in Celebration of His 1st Birthday — WATCH

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a video on Archie’s first birthday featuring the Duchess reading to her son. The video is in support of two charities, Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.

The Duchess of Sussex reads Duck Rabbit to Archie as Prince Harry is behind the camera recording and cheering them on. The storytime video with Archie was released to raise for a campaign that helps children who are currently without school and food during the ongoing public health emergency.

Young Archie can be seen smiling and laughing and trying to flip through the pages of the book himself.

He even grabs a second book that ends up on the floor twice, much to the amusement of the Duke and Duchess.

In the film, Meghan affectionately calls her son “Arch” while the prince laughs off camera and makes duck noises.

Archie seems to be trying to talk, making “da” sounds while point to the page.

Meghan begins the video by saying: “For Save With Stories we’re going to read Duck! Rabbit! Good job.”

Archie laughs, turns the pages and wiggles on his mother’s lap during the heartwarming video.

The Save the Children website states, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading their son Archie’s favorite book for his first birthday. The coronavirus crisis is hitting children hard – the most vulnerable children hardest of all. That’s why we’re acting quickly to give them the support they need around the world and here in the UK.”

You can watch the full video below.