In newly released footage by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Naya Rivera can be seen arriving at Lake Piru with her young son.

“This is the security camera footage from the Lake Piru boat launch when Rivera and her son rented a pontoon boat on Lake Piru,” a tweet Thursday night read.

A boat is docked and roped off with police tape at Lake Piru, where actress Naya Rivera was reported missing Wednesday, on July 9, 2020 in Piru, California. According to the Ventura County Sheriff‚Äôs Department this is believed to the boat that was rented by Rivera. Rivera, known for her role in “Glee,” was reported missing July 8 after her four-year-old son, Josey, was found alone in a boat rented by Rivera. The Ventura County Sheriff‚Äôs Department is coordinating a search and recovery operation. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In the video, Rivera and her son Josey can be seen pulling into the parking lot at the lake. The actress parked her SUV and walked to the dock with Josey trailing behind her. About 11 minutes into the video, one of the pontoon boats can be seen pulling away from the dock and heading out onto the lake.

Authorities say Rivera and her son departed from the dock around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. She was swimming with her 4-year-old son when, for unknown reasons, she submerged and did not resurface.

On Thursday, the search and rescue operation shifted to a recovery one, with a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson saying, “We believe a tragic accident happened and she may have lost her life in the lake.”

Naya Rivera onstage at Point Honors Los Angeles 2017, benefiting Point Foundation, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

In a press conference later in the day on Thursday, Kevin Donoghue, sergeant at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said that Naya Rivera’s 4-year-old son, who was found alone on the boat in the middle of the lake, told investigators enough information that made them “conclude that his mother never made it out of the water.”

The 911 call of Naya’s son being found has been released by the sheriff’s department. “The emergency is we have a missing person,” a caller reported to 911 around 4:40 p.m., the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. “We found a little girl in one of the boats by the south end (of Lake Piru) but her mom’s nowhere to be found.”

US actress Naya Rivera and son Josey Hollis Dorsey arrive for the premiere of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” at the Regency Village theatre on February 2, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

She said she hadn’t seen the child who her husband found sleeping in the boat. The child turned out to be Rivera’s son, Josey, who has long hair.

This is an updated link to the 911 recording reporting Naya Rivera as a missing person. https://t.co/kxIMN5HVfS — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

THE LATEST