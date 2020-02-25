Netflix Adds Top 10 Lists of What People Are Watching

Netflix is rolling out a new feature into more countries after successful testing in the UK and Mexico.

The streaming service is reporting that, for the first time, many users will be able to track which shows are getting the most views in their region.

The lists, which will update daily, will give you three figures — the 10 most-watched TV shows, most-watched movies, and the overall top 10 most-watched pieces of media.

It will also be updated daily, and its position within the layout you see will vary depending on how relevant the shows and movies are to you.

“Shows and films that make these lists will also have a special ‘Top 10’ badge, wherever they appear on Netflix,” the post explains. “That way you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list — or when searching for specific shows or films.”

According to Netflix, “The position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you.”

If the top 10 does not correlate with your taste, this could mean that it’ll be quite far down on the site’s interface for you.

The Top 10 row is available to Netflix subscribers starting today, and it will appear with a different design than other traditional rows of content on the streaming service to make it easier to distinguish.

From Our Partners

Gigi Hadid ENDS YouTube Loser Jake Paul in One Scathing Tweet! [ OMG BLOG ]

ENDS YouTube Loser in One Scathing Tweet! [ ] Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges Alleging Staged Hate Crime: WATCH [ Towleroad ]

Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges Alleging Staged Hate Crime: WATCH [ ] Drew Carey ’s Beautiful Touching Words for Ex-Fiancé Who Was Murdered [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

’s Beautiful Touching Words for Ex-Fiancé Who Was Murdered [ ] Your Afternoon Man: Do You Need to See Gerard Butler in a Kilt? [ Go Fug Yourself ]

in a Kilt? [ ] Kirk Douglas Left the Bulk of His Estate to Charity, Not to His Widow or Sons [ Celebitchy ]

Left the Bulk of His Estate to Charity, Not to His Widow or Sons [ ] Cardi B Spoke Out In Defense Of Zaya Wade [ Instinct Magazine ]

Spoke Out In Defense Of [ ] First Wives Club‘s Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton Are Re-Teaming for Another Movie Together [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.