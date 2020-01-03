Nibbly Things: Brad Pitt’s Looking Mighty Fine at the 20th Annual AFI Awards

Nibbly Things is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.
• We’re Pretty Sure Brad Pitt Is Benjamin Button-ing (check out photos of Brad from the event, below) [GQ]
• Karlie Kloss got called out on Project Runway last night by a contestant! [OMG BLOG]
• RuPaul Talk Show Won’t Be Moving Forward [Towleroad]
Related
• Matt Lauer has an actual new girlfriend [Evil Beet Gossip]
• Fug Flashback: The 2010 Golden Globes [Go Fug Yourself]
• Jennifer Aniston is on vacation in Mexico with Will Speck: boyfriend rollout time? [Celebitchy]
• Meet Josh Segarra from AJ and the Queen, premiering Jan. 10 on Netflix [Kenneth in the 212]
Related
• What the serious fuck? Dr. Phil‘s House Is Decorated With Guns [Boy Culture]
• No, Marvel Studios Won’t Debut Its First Trans Character “Very Soon” [Variety]
• Just a reminder, here are the 2020 Golden Globe nominations: the full list of nominees [Vox]
• Cameron Diaz Secretly Welcomes First Child at 47 [Extra]
Related
CELEB SNAPS: Brad Pitt at the 20th Annual AFI Awards
Related
BEST REAL HOUSEWIVES INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Lisa Rinna
BEST RANDOM HOTTIE INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Adam Cam
BEST CELEBRITY INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Mary J Blige
BEST BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY PHOTO OF THE DAY:
BEST CELEBRITY TWEET OF THE DAY: Kerry Washington
Featured in the SL Shop
Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0 – Portable Instant Print Digital Photo Camera w/ Built-In Touchscreen Display
Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
POINT, SHOOT, PRINT : Taking picture perfect snapshots is quick and fun. Just frame the shot using the touchscreen display, press the shutter button to capture the image, then print the photo and watch the memories come to life
ALL IN ONE CAMERA AND PRINTER : From portraits to selfies, this powerful 13MP camera with a 3.4 millimeter lens captures every detail and prints in an instant without the need for film and toners. It also doubles as a camcorder, so taking 1080p/720p HD video is as a simple as the press of a button. The camera also features a micros card slot, so you can save your pictures and print them later
We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.