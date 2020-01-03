Nibbly Things: Brad Pitt’s Looking Mighty Fine at the 20th Annual AFI Awards

Nibbly Things is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.

• We’re Pretty Sure Brad Pitt Is Benjamin Button-ing (check out photos of Brad from the event, below) [GQ]

• Karlie Kloss got called out on Project Runway last night by a contestant! [OMG BLOG]

• RuPaul Talk Show Won’t Be Moving Forward [Towleroad]

• Matt Lauer has an actual new girlfriend [Evil Beet Gossip]

• Fug Flashback: The 2010 Golden Globes [Go Fug Yourself]

• Jennifer Aniston is on vacation in Mexico with Will Speck: boyfriend rollout time? [Celebitchy]

• Meet Josh Segarra from AJ and the Queen, premiering Jan. 10 on Netflix [Kenneth in the 212]

• What the serious fuck? Dr. Phil‘s House Is Decorated With Guns [Boy Culture]

• No, Marvel Studios Won’t Debut Its First Trans Character “Very Soon” [Variety]

• Just a reminder, here are the 2020 Golden Globe nominations: the full list of nominees [Vox]

• Cameron Diaz Secretly Welcomes First Child at 47 [Extra]

CELEB SNAPS: Brad Pitt at the 20th Annual AFI Awards

Brad Pitt attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

(L-R) Actors Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley, and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

(L-R) Actors Adam Driver and Brad Pitt attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

Actor Brad Pitt and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

(L-R) Actors Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and director Quentin Tarantino attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

(L-R) Actors Brian Cox and Brad Pitt attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

Actor Brad Pitt attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

BEST REAL HOUSEWIVES INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Lisa Rinna

BEST RANDOM HOTTIE INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Adam Cam

BEST CELEBRITY INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Mary J Blige

BEST BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY PHOTO OF THE DAY:

📸 To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George.



The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/ER5nqBMpz0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 3, 2020

BEST CELEBRITY TWEET OF THE DAY: Kerry Washington

#FBF to #GoldenGlobes2018. I’m proud and honored to part of this sisterhood & continue this fight @TimesUpNow started 2 years ago. Check out their Guide to Working in Entertainment. No one, ever should feel unsafe at work, you have rights. https://t.co/qZKE8IMJx2 #TIMESUPSafety pic.twitter.com/QFyVnWXL1j — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 3, 2020

