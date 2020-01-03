Socialite Life
Nibbly Things: Brad Pitt’s Looking Mighty Fine at the 20th Annual AFI Awards

By Michael Prieve 33
20th Annual AFI Awards - Arrivals Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI

Nibbly Things is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.

• We’re Pretty Sure Brad Pitt Is Benjamin Button-ing (check out photos of Brad from the event, below) [GQ]

Karlie Kloss got called out on Project Runway last night by a contestant! [OMG BLOG]

RuPaul Talk Show Won’t Be Moving Forward [Towleroad]

Matt Lauer has an actual new girlfriend [Evil Beet Gossip]

• Fug Flashback: The 2010 Golden Globes [Go Fug Yourself]

Jennifer Aniston is on vacation in Mexico with Will Speck: boyfriend rollout time? [Celebitchy]

• Meet Josh Segarra from AJ and the Queen, premiering Jan. 10 on Netflix [Kenneth in the 212]

• What the serious fuck? Dr. Phil‘s House Is Decorated With Guns [Boy Culture]

• No, Marvel Studios Won’t Debut Its First Trans Character “Very Soon” [Variety]

• Just a reminder, here are the 2020 Golden Globe nominations: the full list of nominees [Vox]

Cameron Diaz Secretly Welcomes First Child at 47 [Extra]

CELEB SNAPS: Brad Pitt at the 20th Annual AFI Awards

20th Annual AFI Awards - Arrivals
Brad Pitt attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)
20th Annual AFI Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Actors Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley, and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)
20th Annual AFI Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Actors Adam Driver and Brad Pitt attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)
20th Annual AFI Awards - Arrivals
Actor Brad Pitt and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)
20th Annual AFI Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Actors Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and director Quentin Tarantino attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)
20th Annual AFI Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Actors Brian Cox and Brad Pitt attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)
20th Annual AFI Awards - Red Carpet
Actor Brad Pitt attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

X