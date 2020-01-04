The Week in Drag – Resolve to Be Fierce With Tips From Ariel Versace and Jaymes Mansfield, Get Excited for RuPaul’s New Series and Lots More

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the first Week in Drag roundup for 2020! Our queens celebrated the new year in style and shared laughs, magic and makeup tips for the first week of the new decade. Check out the latest from our favorite queens!

Mama Ru was the subject of an interview with the Los Angeles Times. In the interview, Ru talked about his upcoming series for Netflix, AJ and the Queen and sadly revealed that his daytime talk show is not going forward. But, don’t worry, there’s plenty of Ru to come.

With new seasons of Drag Race, All-Stars, Celebrity Drag Race and shows in the UK, Canada and Australia, fans can definitely get their fill. As Ru said, “I’m going to keep doing it ’til the wheels fall off this. What I love about what drag has offered me is the ability to be creative in this way. That’s my passion. That’s what I live for.”

On our favorite podcasts, Willam and Alaska spilled some tea on “Hot Goss” and took us back to season four’s “Hot in Tuckahoe” challenge on this week’s Race Chaser Classique, which birthed Latrice Royale’s often-quoted, never-forgotten line reading of “Get those nuts away from my face.” Also this week, Mano Agapion put Instagram sensation Mark Kanemura in the hot seat to play “Who Wants to Be a Fake Drag Race Winner?”

Ben DeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, who just wrapped up their Christmas show “All I Want for Christmas is Attention”, give us another gift as they take the “Best Friend Challenge.” Watch as these two share inside information like who takes longer to get ready, who’s the biggest diva on tour, who has the most wigs and who’s got better fashion sense. I want to be their best friend too.

If giving yourself a new look in 2020 is among your New Year’s resolutions, let Ariel Versace show you how to create a gorgeous smoky eye (complete with glitter) using the new Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star Conspiracy Palette.

Our favorite wig mistress, Jaymes Mansfield, show us how to achieve a drag essential – big hair – with one wig from her very own collection. It’s true that the higher the hair, the closer to God, and Jaymes achieves a heavenly look with this over-the-top creation.

Alyssa Edwards delivers a special birthday tribute to iconic fashion designer Diane Von Furstenburg for a video titled “The Woman I Wanted to Be.” Alyssa channels Diane in one of her famous wrap dresses and strolls through the DVF studio recounting moments from Diane’s life and career. Along the way, she shares birthday wishes from the likes of Kris Jenner, Priyanka Chopra and Katy Perry.

The always outspoken and entertaining Nina Bo’Nina Brown discusses the upcoming (although we still don’t know exactly when) season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. She shares why she’s not competing and talks about how she thinks the competitors in season five will fare.

If you’re traveling in 2020, take some tips from a packing expert. Michelle Visage shows up what’s in her carry-on bag in this video for British Vogue. Her travel essentials include a book of crossword puzzles, a scrunchie, MAC lip liner, liquid eyeliner (a must for anyone on the go) and moisturizing neck masks (which are a great idea).

Over at Vogue Paris, the stunning Miss Fame opens her dressing room to us and invites us to witness her drag transformation for some Paris fashion parties in this episode of “Get Ready with Me.”

Mrs. Kasha Davis and hockey player turned motivational speaker Brock McGillis share their stories, growing up in the closet and face their personal demons on the debut episode of their show “This is S**t.”

Alaska and her brother Cory talk about music, more specifically her new album (“Vagina”), and take a walk down musical memory lane to share their favorite tunes from the 90s in the latest episode of “Bro’laska”

Season three champion Raja joins Laganja Estranja for some “drag girl magic” and channel their inner Penn & Teller on the latest episode of “Puff Puff Sessions”.

The fabulous Love Connie is planning a sweet treat for Valentine’s Day. “A Little More Love Connie”, a tribute to Olivia Newton-John runs February 7 – 16 at the Cavern Club Theater in LA. In the show, Love Connie “will take to the stage in a wild, relentless tribute show to ONJ, taking the audience through every stage (and look) of her career via dance, song and costume changes.” Don’t miss this show! Tickets are on sale now.

There was a lot of fabulous drag in 2019 and I have to leave you with the performance that I can’t stop watching, thanks to Drag Race UK queen Vinegar Strokes. Hope you have a great 2020 and, until next week, everybody say LOVE!