Published by

Radar Online

Nick Cannon might not give NFL star Philip Rivers a run for his money.

The rapper, actor and TV personality has had a consultation for a vasectomy, according to the Daily Mail. Cannon currently has seven children and his partner, Bre Tiesi is pregnant with his eighth child.

However, it appears he is not planning to reach nine children, the number former NFL quarterback Rivers is known for having.

.Nick Cannon.MEGA

Cannon is the father to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old son Golden and 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and Alyssa Scott‘s son, Zen, died at 5 months old.

Cannon spoke on E!’s Daily Pop, saying he’s “blessed” and he wants to “take care of his children,” the Daily Mail reports. Cannon confirmed the vasectomy consultation, saying “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Nick Cannon.MEGA

Cannon admitted he isn’t sure if he’d have planned to have so many kids, but he said he finds “solace” and “peace” in them, the Daily Mail reports. “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose.”

Cannon did, however, say that having four baby’s mothers can make life a challenge. “I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going.”

Cannon said having so many kids makes for a busy life. “Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old [Golden Cannon] this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

Tiesi admitted that their relationship is not typical but noted that it’s ‘beautiful,” the Daily Mail reports. “Some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things. [We still] have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive.”