Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome first child: report
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome first child: report

by
May 19, 2022
Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin in LA
Photo via AFP

 
Published by
AFP
 

New York (AFP) – Superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed a baby boy, according to pop industry news website TMZ. 

The entertainment and fashion mogul behind the hits “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to the tabloid. Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to an AFP request for confirmation.

No other details, including the child’s name, have been made public.

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, announced they were expecting in January with a set of glamorous snow-dusted images taken in Harlem, the mother-to-be sporting a long pink jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with a long bejeweled necklace over her bare belly.  

Since then Rihanna has triggered a paparazzi frenzy, appearing in barely-there maternity looks that showcased her growing baby bump.

The Barbadian-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in recent years has become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Rumors that she and A$AP Rocky were dating swirled for years before the pair confirmed last year that their romance was official.

Last month A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in relation to a non-fatal shooting in Hollywood last November.

Since then he’s been out on bond.

