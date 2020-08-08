Nick Cannon Reveals He’s Voting for Kanye West

Once again the world is disappointed in Nick Cannon.
Cannon says Kanye West has his vote for the next President of the United States.
Via TMZ:
Nick was at LAX Friday when the photog asked him what he thought of Ye’s run. Answer: “I love it!”
Now, the photog took it a step further and asked if he’ll still be with Kanye when he casts his ballot, and Nick gave the semi-emphatic “Yes.” We say semi because there’s clearly a slight smirk.
As for the prospects of Kanye actually winning the election, Nick said, “You never know. Stranger things have happened in 2020.”
Stranger things have happened, but by voting for Kanye you’re voting for Donald Trump.
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 Kylie Minogue’s ‘Say Something’ Video Is an Explosion of Glitter and Camp — WATCH
🏳️🌈 Love Victor Renewed for a Second Season on Hulu
🏳️🌈 English Soccer Star Paul Gascoigne Is ‘Very Proud’ of Bisexual Son Regan Gascoigne
🏳️🌈 Paul Sturm: Male Model Spotlight
🏳️🌈 Jerry Falwell Jr. Is Sorry For the Unzipped Pants Photo: ‘Just in Good Fun’
🏳️🌈 Kanye West Admits That He’s Running to Siphon Black Votes From Joe Biden
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ A man casually walks away as he breaks toes off of the Italian Canova statue in a museum. You gotta watch this! [OMG BLOG]
★ Amid national outcry, administrators reportedly have reversed their decision to suspend a 15-year-old student who shared viral images from inside her reopened Georgia high school this week. [Towleroad]
★ Reese Witherspoon is a meme queen! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Kylie Minogue has released a video for her new track “Say Something” and it as if Xanadu has been reborn and infused with glitter bombs. [Curt and Frank]
★ Turn it up! 12 Forgotten classics by women-led new wave bands: Offshore edition. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Zendaya goes for a dramatic “back” statement for InStyle. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Bella Hadid flipped off some NYPD cops because they weren’t wearing masks. [Celebitchy]
★ If you’re an ass man, you’re in luck! [Boy Culture]