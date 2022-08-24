Olivia Wilde says being served custody papers in Las Vegas was ‘vicious’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Olivia Wilde thinks being served custody papers while promoting her new film was a “vicious” move.

The 38-year-old actress was promoting her new psychological thriller movie, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April when she was served with the custody papers from her former fiance Jason Sudeikis.

The Hollywood star – who has Otis, eight, and Daisy, five, with Jason – shared: “It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen.

“There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event – this was something that required forethought.”

Olivia directed ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ – which also stars the likes of Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine – and she feels angered that the high-profile incident managed to overshadow the movie.

The actress-turned-director – who got engaged to Jason in 2013 – told Variety: “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing.

“To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.

“But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Meanwhile, Jason previously denied having any knowledge of where and when his ex-partner would be served custody papers.

A spokesperson said: “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”