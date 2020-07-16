Orlando Bloom’s Dog Mighty Has Gone Missing

Yesterday (July 15, 2020), 43-year-old Orlando Bloom took to Instagram to announce that his dog, Mighty, has gone missing.

Bloom shared a handful of photos of his pooch and asked his followers to help the pup find his way home.

Orlando posted, “MIGHTY IS MISSING 🚨in Montecito California he is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury 🖤”

Mighty and Nugget, an identical pup Bloom shares with fiancée Katy Perry often make appearances on Bloom’s Instagram.

Mighty’s disappearance comes just months after Katy lost her cat, Kitty Purry.

The Perry paid tribute to her late pet, as she thanked her for ”the cuddles and companionship along the way”.

She wrote on Instagram in April: ”Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents … #kittypurryforever (sic)”

