Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red

Celebrity photographer Michael Freeby was nominated for an MTV Video Music Awards for a music video, of which he provided the art direction and concept for “Wildflower” by 5 Seconds of Summer.

His plan, if the video had won, was to dedicate the award to the late Lady Red.

I'm dedicating my #VMAs "Wildflower" honors from tonight to the beautiful, glamorous Lady Red. 🏆💕 Lady Red recently passed, but she & @GayPimp hosted me on @PrimeVideo's @heyqweentv. Love them! I remade my profile in Lady Red's honour! LADY RED 4EVER✨ https://t.co/lV6IqkBXal) pic.twitter.com/jtR28nJy3h — Michael Freeby (@MichaelFreeby) August 31, 2020

Lady Red recently passed but was the trailblazing host of Amazon Prime’s top-rated groundbreaking talk show Hey Qween. Many prominent drag queens credit Lady Red as their inspiration, due to her dedication to glamour.

Photo via Michael Freeby

Freeby said:

I was honored to have been hosted by Lady Red and Jonny McGovern in an episode of Hey Qween (which you can watch here).

In the spirit of all this, I wanted to share several never-before-seen photos of my time with Lady Red! She was fun, she was glamorous, and most of all she was incredibly kind. While Lady Red may have passed, her legacy and glamour will live on.

Check out those never-before-seen photos in the gallery above.