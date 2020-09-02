Socialite Life
Now Reading
Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red

by
September 2, 2020
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
Photo via Michael Freeby
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween +7
View Gallery
Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
1 Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
2 Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
3 Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
4 Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
5 Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
6 Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
7 Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween
8 Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween
9 Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween
10 Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween
11 Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween

Photo via Michael Freeby

Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween

Photo via Michael Freeby

Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween

Photo via Michael Freeby

Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween

Photo via Michael Freeby

Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween

Photo via Michael Freeby

Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween

Photo via Michael Freeby

Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween

Photo via Michael Freeby

Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween

Photo via Michael Freeby

Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween

Photo via Michael Freeby

Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween

Photo via Michael Freeby

Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween
Michael Freeby appears on Hey Qween

Photo via Michael Freeby

Celebrity photographer Michael Freeby was nominated for an MTV Video Music Awards for a music video, of which he provided the art direction and concept for “Wildflower” by 5 Seconds of Summer.

His plan, if the video had won, was to dedicate the award to the late Lady Red.

Lady Red recently passed but was the trailblazing host of Amazon Prime’s top-rated groundbreaking talk show Hey Qween. Many prominent drag queens credit Lady Red as their inspiration, due to her dedication to glamour.

Michael Freeby joins hosts Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on Hey Qween
Photo via Michael Freeby

Freeby said:

I was honored to have been hosted by Lady Red and Jonny McGovern in an episode of Hey Qween (which you can watch here).

See Also
Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage & Audience
Kim Kardashian Moves Perfume Launch Date From 4/26 to the Delight of Taylor Swift Fans & More — Endnotes

In the spirit of all this, I wanted to share several never-before-seen photos of my time with Lady Red! She was fun, she was glamorous, and most of all she was incredibly kind. While Lady Red may have passed, her legacy and glamour will live on.

Check out those never-before-seen photos in the gallery above.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Jared Kushner versus a microphone. [Curt and Frank]

★ Bored pandemic people gave their kitties cut-out facial expressions, because why not? [OMG BLOG]

Becky Albertalli, the author of Simon vs the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the book that the gay teen rom-com Love, Simon was adapted from, has come out as bisexual. [Towleroad]

Usher expecting a child with girlfriend Jenn! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Novak Djokovic continued his unbeaten run in 2020, winning the Western & Southern Open title. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ This is not technically what Bradley Cooper looks like now…Thank goodness! [Go Fug Yourself]

Kylie Jenner got a ‘business exemption to travel to Paris, she was a total tourist. [Celebitchy]

★ These are the A-list actors with the most naked scenes in history. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X