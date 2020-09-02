Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
Celebrity photographer Michael Freeby was nominated for an MTV Video Music Awards for a music video, of which he provided the art direction and concept for “Wildflower” by 5 Seconds of Summer.
His plan, if the video had won, was to dedicate the award to the late Lady Red.
Lady Red recently passed but was the trailblazing host of Amazon Prime’s top-rated groundbreaking talk show Hey Qween. Many prominent drag queens credit Lady Red as their inspiration, due to her dedication to glamour.
Freeby said:
I was honored to have been hosted by Lady Red and Jonny McGovern in an episode of Hey Qween (which you can watch here).
In the spirit of all this, I wanted to share several never-before-seen photos of my time with Lady Red! She was fun, she was glamorous, and most of all she was incredibly kind. While Lady Red may have passed, her legacy and glamour will live on.
Check out those never-before-seen photos in the gallery above.
THE LATEST
- Peter Facinelli Is Shirtless and Showing Off 30 Pound Weight Loss
- Photographer Michael Freeby Pays Tribute to Lady Red
- Carol Burnett Appointed As Temporary Guardian Of Grandson Amid Daughter’s Substance Abuse Issues
- Letitia Wright Shares Moving Eulogy for Chadwick Boseman
- Tyler Perry Is a Billionaire, Kanye West Named Highest-Earning Male Celebrity
- Brad Pitt’s New Miraval Rosé Champagne Is Just $390 a Bottle
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Jared Kushner versus a microphone. [Curt and Frank]
★ Bored pandemic people gave their kitties cut-out facial expressions, because why not? [OMG BLOG]
★ Becky Albertalli, the author of Simon vs the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the book that the gay teen rom-com Love, Simon was adapted from, has come out as bisexual. [Towleroad]
★ Usher expecting a child with girlfriend Jenn! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Novak Djokovic continued his unbeaten run in 2020, winning the Western & Southern Open title. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ This is not technically what Bradley Cooper looks like now…Thank goodness! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Kylie Jenner got a ‘business exemption to travel to Paris, she was a total tourist. [Celebitchy]
★ These are the A-list actors with the most naked scenes in history. [Boy Culture]