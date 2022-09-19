Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has left Westminster Abbey.

The monarch’s funeral service ended at around 12pm on Monday (19.09.22) and a procession headed by a group including the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, the Reverend Robert Latham Minor Canon and Sacrist, the Reverend Mark Birch Minor Canon and Precentor Paul Baumann then headed out of the historic building to take the casket back to the state funeral gun carriage ahead of its procession through central London and its journey to Windsor later in the afternoon.

The coffin was followed by members of the royal family, headed by King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

They were followed by Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Next in line was Prince William, his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Earl of Snowdon, Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, and then the Duke of Gloucester.

Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent completed the royal procession.

The full procession will be made up of several groups – including the royal Candian Mounted Police, various armed forces detachments, and NHS workers – which each accompanied by a service band.

Guns will be fired in Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery every minute during the procession, and Big Ben will toll every minute.

Buckingham Palace staff – including gardeners and kitchen workers – filed out of the building to line the front of the procession, with the palace’s chefs’ black armbands standing out over their white outfits.

The King’s Guards lined the mall in preparation for the procession passing through.