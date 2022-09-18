The Week in Drag – Spend Christmas with the queens, new makeup from Trixie Mattel, Jaymes Mansfield styles a Dolly Parton canine wig and more

Well…hello, hello, hello! I was hoping that headline was intriguing enough to get you to stop by because we have so much great drag content in store for you this week.

We crowned a winner on Canada’s Drag Race and Drag Race Down Under and are loving the drama of Drag Race Philippines and the star-studded lip syncs on Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

For those of you like me, who can’t find enough hours in the day to take in all of these shows, we’ve got Ru-cappers from around the world to help keep you up-to-date. We’ve also got videos from some of your favorite queens, including Bob and Monét, Trixie and Katya, Yuhua Hamsaki and Jaymes Mansfield. There’s lots of globetrotting drag fun in store for you, so let’s bring it to the runway!

If you’re a drag fan, Christmas has arrived early, with the announcement of the eighth annual “Drag Queens Christmas” tour, presented by Murray & Peter. Hosted by Nina West & Trinity The Tuck with very special guest Todrick Hall, the tour features performances by such Drag Race alums as Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jujubee, Jasmine Kennedie, Kornbread, Heidi N Closet, Alyssa Edwards, Jan Sport, Shea Coulee, Aja, Manila Luzon, Jimbo, Kerri Colby, Crystal Methyd and Silky Ganache. The shows kick off on November 16 in Detroit with dates across the country through December 29. Get more information and gift yourself with tickets at DragFans.com .

For those who think Halloween tops Christmas as the best holiday, we have a treat for you as well. The Huluween Extravaganza debuts on the streamer on October 1st, featuring drag icons, Drag Race faves and Dragula alums (of course) ready to celebrate the spooky season. Monét X Change and Ginger Minj are the hosts, with appearances by Mo Heart, Manila Luzon and Jujubee along with Dragula winner Landon Cider and the legendary Lady Bunny and Jackie Beat.

The lovely Scarlet Envy and Rosé join Batty Davis and Naysha Lopez to kiki and discuss last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race from Chicago’s Roscoe’s Bar & Grill.

We recently met the new queens from across the pond competing on the fourth season of Drag Race UK. One of our faves from season one of the international franchise, the dynamic Divina De Campo, joins Yuhua Hamasaki to dish and discuss the new competitors’ promo looks on “Bootleg Opinions.”

I don’t know about you, but it’s been hard to keep up with all of these Drag Race series. Thankfully, Art Simone is here to discuss the highlights from Drag Race Down Under. On the latest episode of ”Kick Ons”, she reviews episode 7’s makeover challenge with the delightful Gloss.

The “Binge Queens” also have lots to say abut this third season of Down Under. Get a sneak peek of the latest episode with Kita Mean, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Jasmine Kennedie, and June Jambalaya, and catch full episodes on WOW Presents Plus.

The queens of Drag Race Philippines were pretty in pink on the runway and Ongina and Rock M Sakura are here to toot and boot looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview”.

The third season of Canada’s Drag Race is in the books, but we’ve got one last look at the queens as Eve 6000 and Icesis Couture play “Slap or Scrap” as they discuss the “Coronation Eleganza” looks.

Hide my wallet! Trixie Mattel is back with a new offering from Trixie Cosmetics. Watch as she introduces the Girl Talk makeup collection, complete with a gorgeous pastel eye shadow palette and 2 sets of lashes.

Need a new reality show to add to your Netflix queue? Trixie and Katya watch and react the new series Dated & Related on “I Like to Watch.”

The library is open as Trixie and Katya discuss the fine art of reading (from the grand tradition of Paris is Burning) on another hilarious installment of “UNHhhh.”

We’ve got a double dose of “Sibling Watchery” for you this week, as Bob the Drag Queen and Monét discuss the “Draguation Speeches” and “Total Ru-Quest Live” episodes of All Stars 7.

Want more from Bob and Monét? Of course you do! On this week’s “Sibling Rivalry,” the pair discuss the death of Queen Elizabeth homeschooling and lots more.

Rock M Sakura and Crystal Methyd, who are heading to the land down under on a tour with Heidi N Closet, quiz each other on Aussie slang. Is it just me, or do you also miss Crystal’s mullet?

“Domestic Goddess” Jaymes Mansfield invites us into her kitchen and makes a delicious looking tres leches cake. Is there anything she can’t do?

We all know Jaymes can style a human wig, but how does she fare with a hairpiece for your four-legged friend? Watch as she styles a canine ‘do from Dolly Parton’s new Doggy Parton pet collection. Side note: the pooch in this video is just so cute.

Delta Work welcomes Alaska to the latest episode of her MOM Network podcast “Very Delta.”

Yuhua Hamasaki shares her first impressions of every US Drag Race winner – and what she thinks of them now on a special edition of “Bootleg Opinions.”

I remember the stress and excitement of our grade school spelling bees and I enjoyed living those crazy days as Violet and Gottmik test their spelling skills (or lack thereof) on the latest episode of “No Gorge.”

Need a vacation and can’t take one? Why not go on a virtual visit to beautiful Puerto Rico with Laganja Estranga?

And that’s all of the drag news for this week. We’ll leave you with the fierce new video from Bob the Drag Queen. Enjoy “Bitch Like Me” and until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

