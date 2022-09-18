Blake Lively posts pregnancy photos to keep paparazzi from stalking her home

Blake Lively confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four and called out paparazzi in the process.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos of her with her friends and family, where her baby bump shows. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her.

She wrote, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

Lively then took a moment to thank the people who respect the “No Kids Policy” some celebrities have been campaigning for, which pushes media outlets to stop buying photos from paparazzi of stars’ kids.

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children,” she continued. “You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb.”

Lively’s Instagram post comes just a few days after news broke that she and Reynolds are expecting another child. The couple, who met on the set of Green Lantern, share three daughters — James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

In November 2021, Reynolds revealed that he was going to be taking a sabbatical from acting through the end of summer 2022, in order to spend some more time with his family.

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them,” Reynolds said. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

